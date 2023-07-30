Palensky and Sauer Power Patriots to Five-Win Series Over Bowie
July 30, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Somerset Patriots News Release
The Somerset Patriots defeated the Bowie Baysox by a score of 6-5 on Sunday afternoon at TD Bank Ballpark in the series finale.
The Patriots have now won nine of their last ten contests, outscoring opponents by a margin of 73-27 over that span.
With 12 K, Patriots pitchers have struck out 10+ in nine of their last ten games and 60 total times this season.
Somerset's offense finished the series with a .883 OPS and 8 HR over the six-game set, while the Patriots' pitching staff threw to a 2.94 ERA, striking out 66 Baysox in 51 IP with a 1.08 WHIP.
RHP Matt Sauer (5 IP, 0 R, 4 H, 7 K) threw a season-high 79 pitches, also registering season-highs in strikeouts and innings.
Sauer concludes the month of July with a 2.45 ERA over 18.1 IP with 24 K and a 1.15 WHIP.
RF Aaron Palensky (2-for-4, 2 RBI, HR, 2 R) put Somerset on the board with a two-run blast in the 5th inning, his 5th homer with Somerset.
The two-run blast marked Palensky's 17th total home run this season over 73 games between High-A and Double-A.
RF Jeisson Rosario (1-for-3, RBI, 2B, R) brought home the game tying run with an RBI double in the 6th inning, later scoring on a balk.
Over his last 22 games dating back to 6/24, Rosario is slashing .312/.424/.494 with 17 R and 13 RBI. Rosario has now reached base in five straight games and 13 of his last 14.
