Curve Shudder with Walk-Off Woes on Sunday

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Matt Fraizer tied the game for Altoona in the top of the ninth inning on an RBI-single, but the Senators responded in the bottom of the frame with a walk-off sacrifice fly from Jacob Young as Harrisburg defeated the Curve, 4-3, on Sunday afternoon at FNB Field.

The Curve got solo home runs from Tsung-Che Cheng in the first inning and Jacob Gonzalez in the seventh to score their first two runs of the game. It was the first at the Double-A level for Cheng and seventh of the season for Gonzalez.

The Senators scored a run in each of the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings to take a 3-1 lead on the Curve before the Gonzalez home run. Aaron Shortridge allowed all three runs, with only two of them earned on five hits in 5.1 innings to take a no-decision.

With Altoona trailing 3-2, Tyler Schoff entered the ninth inning in a save situation for Harrisburg and allowed back-to-back singles to Cheng and Gonzalez. Two batters later, Fraizer lined a one-out single to center to tie the game before Schoff fired back with two strikeouts to strand two runners in scoring position.

Oliver Garica, who worked a perfect eighth inning for the Curve, remained on in the ninth and allowed a lead-off single to Frankie Tostado before Brady Lindsly moved him to second on a sacrifice bunt. Garcia walked the next two batters to end his outing as Cameron Junker entered and allowed a sacrifice fly to center field by Young to result in the walk-off for Harrisburg.

Nick Dombkowski fired 1.2 scoreless innings of relief on one hit and two strikeouts. Cheng, Gonzalez, and Fraizer all had two hits in the loss for the Curve, who dropped the series in Harrisburg after losing the final three games.

