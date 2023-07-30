Jung Blasts a Pair of Homers as Erie Earns Split

Jace Jung's two-homer day paced Erie to a series split with Akron in a 7-1 win on Sunday.

Erie started the scoring in the second inning. Trei Cruz ripped a two-run double with the bases loaded and two out. It gave Erie a 2-0 lead.

Jung's first blast came in the third inning against left-hander Will Dion. The line drive home run extended Erie's lead to 3-0.

It was a bullpen day for Erie. Tim Naughton threw a scoreless first and gave way to Adam Wolf. Wolf ran into trouble in the fourth inning. He allowed an RBI single to Aaron Bracho, cutting the lead to 3-1. Wolf departed with the bases loaded and two out. Austin Bergner entered and stranded three with a strikeout of Michael Berglund.

Erie got the run back in the bottom half. Against reliever Matt Turner, Justice Bigbie lined an RBI double to make it 4-1. Bigbie had missed three games due to injury.

Jung helped the SeaWolves break the game open in the seventh inning. He blasted his second home run of the game, a two-run shot, against Mason Hickman. It made it a 6-1 game. Chris Meyers followed with a double and scored on Jake Holton's infield single on Jose Tena's throwing error.

Six Erie relievers combined to hold Akron to a run on six hits. Bergner (4-0) was credited with the win. Dion (2-3) took the loss.

Erie and Harrisburg begin a series on Tuesday at UPMC Park at 6:05 p.m. Brant Hurter opposes Dustin Saenz.

