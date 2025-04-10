Sea Dogs Crush Fisher Cats 14-3

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (5-1) won big on Thursday night 14-3 over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (2-3). The Sea Dogs are now in sole possession of first place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League.

Eight out of the nine in the lineup for Portland scored and six Sea Dogs scored two runs. Ronald Rosario and Corey Rosier each recorded multiple hits while Rosario drove in four runs and belted his first home run of the season.

The Sea Dogs ambushed Fisher Cats starter CJ Van Eyk in the bottom of the second inning. Ronald Rosario was hit by a pitch to start the inning. Caden Rose reached base on an error by thirdbaseman Alex De Jesus. After Rose stole second base, Luis Ravelo cracked an RBI single that scored Rosario and gave the Sea Dogs a 1-0 lead. Karson Simas followed with another RBI single that brought home Rose and made the score 2-0. A sacrifice fly from Corey Rosier allowed Ravelo to score and increased the lead to 3-0. Ahbram Liendo then hit an RBI groundout and scored Simas which gave Portland a 4-0 advantage.

A lead-off single by Mark Kolozsvary and a walk drawn by Blaze Jordan kicked off the bottom of the third. Then Rosario (1) launched a three-run home run which made the score 7-0. Rosier then drove home two more with an RBI double adding two more to Portland's lead.

The Fisher Cats plated their first runs of the game in the top of the fourth inning. Yohendrick Pinango lined a leadoff single to centerfield then moved to second when Peyton Williams drew a walk. Eddinson Paulino drove them both in with a single and New Hampshire trailed 7-2. They added another run in the top of the fifth inning with a bases-loaded walk by Jace Bohrofen.

Portland capitalized on a two-run fielding error by shortstop Eddinson Paulino which extended their lead, 11-3. The Sea Dogs plated two more on a pair of wild pitches in the bottom of the fifth inning, allowing Koloszvary and Jordan to score.

RHP Christopher Troye (1-0, 4.50 ERA) earned the win tossing 1.0 hitless inning walking one and striking out one. RHP CJ Van Eyk (0-2, 11.57 ERA) was given the loss pitching 2.1 innings allowing nine runs (seven earned) on five hits while walking two and striking out four.

The Sea Dogs and Fisher Cats will face off again tomorrow, Friday, April 11th at 6pm. RHP David Sandlin (1-0, 3.60 ERA) will start for Portland while New Hampshire will send RHP Rafael Sanchez (0-0, 0.00 ERA) to the bump.

