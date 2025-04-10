Somerset's Arms Stymie Reading Bats in Game Three

April 10, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Bridgewater, NJ) - The Reading Fightin Phils (2-4) fell to the Somerset Patriots (2-4) 4-1 in the third game of their series. With the win, the Patriots cut the Reading lead in the series to 2-1.

The Patriots got themselves on the board first in the bottom of the second inning with an RBI single from Tyler Hardman that scored Garrett Martin while also advancing Cole Gabrielson to third. Following that, Alexander Varagas grounded out to first which allowed Gabrielson to score and it quickly became 2-0.

With the game still tied for the next few innings, Reading was able to get their response in the top of the fifth when Luis Verdugo grounded out to first which brought Caleb Ricketts home, cutting Somerset's lead 2-1.

It did not take too long for Somerset to extend their lead when in the bottom of the fifth when Jesus Rodriguez singled a fly ball and Max Burt was able to score, making it 3-1.

Somerset had solidified their win in the bottom of the seventh inning with an RBI single from Spencer Jones that scored Alexander Varags and the score read 4-1.

Cam Schlittler (W, 1-0) walked away with the win while Jean Cabrera (L, 0-1) was given the loss for the evening.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Friday at 6:35 p.m. against the Somerset Patriots. LHP Braeden Fausnaught will start for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Baron Stuart for Somerset. A video stream for the game is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

Eastern League Stories from April 10, 2025

