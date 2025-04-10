April 10, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

April 10, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SEA DOGS SUFFER FIRST LOSS OF THE SEASON The Sea Dogs fell to the Fisher Cats last night, 4-1 at Delta Dental Park. The Fisher Cats struck first in the top of the second inning. With one out, Devonte Brown reached on an error, followed by a double from Dasan Brown to put two runners in scoring position. Ryan McCarty then hit a groundball to the first baseman, Tyler Miller, who committed a fielding error allowing Devonte Brown to score. Peyton Williams extended New Hampshire's lead to 3-0 with a two-run homer in the third inning. In the bottom of the fourth inning, Max Ferguson drew a lead-off walk then stole second base. He scored on an RBI single by Mark Kolozsvary and the Sea Dogs continued to trail, 3-1. New Hampshire plated their final run in the top of the seventh inning off an RBI single by Peyton Williams.

SO MANY STRIKEOUTS For the second-straight night, the Sea Dogs pitching staff recorded 18 strikeouts. Starter Blake Wehunt fanned six in his 2025 debut while Reidis struck out four in his 2.0 innings out of the bullpen. Alex Hoppe followed that up with five strikeouts in 2.2 innings and Jonathan Brand struck out the side in the ninth inning.

RELIEVERS HOLDING DOWN THE FORT Through the first five games of the season, Sea Dogs relievers are 3-0 with a 2.03 ERA. In 26.2 innings, they have only allowed six earned runs while walking 17 and striking out 40.

WAITING UNTIL THE FINAL INNINGS The Sea Dogs have plated the majority of their runs in the sixth and seventh innings this season, with the second-most amount of runs scored in the ninth inning. They have scored seven runs in each of the sixth and seventh innings and four in the ninth. On the flip side, Portland has allowed the most runs to opponents in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings.

WHERE DO WE STAND Despite the loss, the Sea Dogs remain in first place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League. They are now tied with the Hartford Yard Goats who swept the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in a doubleheader yesterday. The New Hampshire Fisher Cats are now 1.5 games behind the Sea Dogs and Yard Goats while the Reading Fightin Phils are 2.0 games out of first place.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY April 10, 2003 - After the entire first week of the season is postponed due to snow, the Sea Dogs finally play their first game as a Boston Red Sox affiliate. Portland lost the game 4-1 to the Trenton Thunder, the new affiliate of the New York Yankees.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Tyler Uberstine will start tonight for the Sea Dogs, making his Delta Dental Park debut. He last pitched on April 4th at Reading and tossed 4.0 innings allowing four runs (three earned) on eight hits while striking out six. He did not issue a walk and gave up one home run.

