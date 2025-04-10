Curve Pitching Strikes out 14 in Shutout Win

April 10, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, PA - Hunter Barco, Valentin Linarez, Justin Meis, and Cam Sanders combined to produce the first shutout win of the season for Altoona on Thursday night, holding Akron to just three hits in a 2-0 Curve win at Canal Park.

Barco matched his Double-A high with five strikeouts in four scoreless innings in the start. He has tossed eight scoreless frames to begin the season for the Curve. Linarez tossed a scoreless fifth inning with two strikeouts before Meis struck out three over two empty frames. Sanders earned his second save of the season with four strikeouts in the final two innings.

Altoona plated its first run on a sacrifice fly from Jase Bowen in the second inning, scoring Jack Brannigan, who reached on a walk. It wasn't until the seventh inning that Brannigan scored Altoona's second run of the game on an Imanol Vargas sacrifice fly.

The Curve were held hitless until the seventh inning, when Brannigan singled off reliever Davis Sharpe. Altoona's shortstop has now reached safely in five of six games to begin the season. Akron's starter Tommy Mace walked a career-high five batters without allowing a hit to take the loss.

Curve starting pitchers have been unscored upon in four-of-six games played to start the year, recording a 2.28 ERA which is the third-lowest mark among Double-A clubs.

The Curve continue their first road trip of the season on Friday night at Akron's Canal Park against the RubberDucks. The Curve will send RHP Wilber Dotel to the mound, Akron is slated to start RHP Austin Peterson.

For tickets and more information on the 2025 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.