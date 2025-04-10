Ducks Take No-Hitter into the Seventh But Fall to Curve 2-0
April 10, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Akron RubberDucks News Release
Despite strong pitching, the Akron RubberDucks fall to the Altoona Curve 2-0 at Canal Park on Thursday night.
Turning Point
Altoona cracked the scoreboard early in second. Jack Brannigan worked a one-out walk before advancing to second on an Imanol Vargas walk. A wild pitch advanced Brannigan to third before Jase Bowen lifted a sac-fly to center to give the Curve the 1-0 lead.
Mound Presence
RubberDucks starter Tommy Mace allowed just the one run in the second on his way to five hitless innings with four strikeouts. Shawn Rapp followed with a perfect inning. Davis Sharpe allowed one run over an inning and two-thirds. Magnus Ellerts struck out one in an inning and a third.
Duck Tales
The RubberDucks were held in check most of the night as the Curve pitchers scattered three Akron hits. The RubberDucks threatened in the ninth as CJ Kayfus and Jorge Burgos worked back-to-back walks to open the frame, but a strikeout and two flyouts helped Altoona escape with the win.
Notebook
Kayfus singled in the fourth to extend his six-game hitting streak...Akron becomes the last team in the Eastern League to suffer its first defeat of the season...Burgos home run streak ends at four consecutive games...Game Time: 2:35...Attendance: 1,292.
On the Pond
The RubberDucks continue their six-game-series with Altoona at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Canal Park. Akron right-hander Austin Peterson (0-0, 0.00 ERA) is scheduled to face Altoona right-hander Wilber Dotel (0-0, 0.00 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.
