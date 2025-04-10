Squirrels, Senators Rained out Thursday

EL Richmond Flying Squirrels

April 10, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release


HARRISBURG, Pa. - Thursday's game at FNB Field between the Richmond Flying Squirrels and the Harrisburg Senators has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday. First pitch for Game 1 on Saturday is now scheduled for 4:30 p.m. The doubleheader will consist of two seven-inning games.

Following the road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond for a six-game series against the Chesapeake Baysox from April 15-20. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

