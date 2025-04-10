Squirrels, Senators Rained out Thursday

April 10, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







HARRISBURG, Pa. - Thursday's game at FNB Field between the Richmond Flying Squirrels and the Harrisburg Senators has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday. First pitch for Game 1 on Saturday is now scheduled for 4:30 p.m. The doubleheader will consist of two seven-inning games.

Following the road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond for a six-game series against the Chesapeake Baysox from April 15-20. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 10, 2025

Squirrels, Senators Rained out Thursday - Richmond Flying Squirrels

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.