Squirrels, Senators Rained out Thursday
April 10, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Thursday's game at FNB Field between the Richmond Flying Squirrels and the Harrisburg Senators has been postponed due to rain.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday. First pitch for Game 1 on Saturday is now scheduled for 4:30 p.m. The doubleheader will consist of two seven-inning games.
Following the road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond for a six-game series against the Chesapeake Baysox from April 15-20. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.
