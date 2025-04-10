Thursday's Rumble Ponies Game Postponed, Doubleheader to be Played Friday

April 10, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Due to inclement weather in the forecast, Thursday's Rumble Ponies game against the Hartford Yard Goats at Mirabito Stadium has been postponed. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader (two seven-inning games) on Friday. The first game will get underway at 3 p.m., with gates opening at 2:30 p.m. The second game will begin approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

Fans can exchange their tickets to Thursday's game for any remaining Rumble Ponies home game this season.

Tickets for all Rumble Ponies home games can be purchased by visiting the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium, on the phone at (607)-722-FUNN (3866), or online at www.bingrp.com.

