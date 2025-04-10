Schmidt and Schlittler Dominate R-Phils in First Home Win
April 10, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Somerset Patriots News Release
The Somerset Patriots defeated the Reading Fightin' Phils in the third game of their series at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, NJ on Thursday night by a final score of 4-1. The win marked Somerset's first at home in 2025.
RHP Clarke Schmidt (4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K) made the second start of his Major League rehab assignment and did not factor into a decision. Between both of his rehab starts, Schmidt total 7.1 scoreless innings with 4 H, 1 BB and 11 K.
RHP Cam Schlittler (5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K) earned his first win of the season, pitching in relief of Schmidt.
Schlittler ends the day leading the Eastern League with 10.2 innings pitched on the season, while ranking third in the league with 12 strikeouts. Two starts into his season, Schlittler has pitched to a 1.69 ERA.
RF Cole Gabrielson (2-for-4, R, 2B) picked up his first two hits of the season and scored Somerset's second run.
SS Alexander Vargas (2-for-4, RBI, R, 2B) put together his second straight multi-hit game in his first start of the season at shortstop.
Vargas has collected an RBI in three straight games. Four games into his season, Vargas is 6-for-12 with a .500 BA and 1.288 OPS.
