Josenberger's Three-Run Homer Enough in Baysox Win

April 10, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







BOWIE, MD. - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, needed only three runs to defeat the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, by a final score of 3-2 from Prince George's Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

Erie (4-2) scored the game's first run in the fourth on an RBI single from Roberto Campos against Chesapeake starting right-hander Alex Pham. The Orioles No. 29 prospect struck out a Double-A high nine batters in 5.1 innings and allowed just the one run on three hits and a walk in a no-decision. At one point, Pham struck out five hitters in a row through the first two frames.

Chesapeake (4-2) collected only one hit through the first five innings as SeaWolves starting right-hander Troy Melton pitched four scoreless frames with five strikeouts.

With the SeaWolves ahead by one in the bottom of the sixth, Tavian Josenberger hit a towering go-ahead three-run homer with two outs off right-hander Austin Bergner (L, 1-1) to give the Baysox a 3-1 lead. It was the first homer for Josenberger at the Double-A level.

Daniel Lloyd (W, 2-0) collected his second win in as many appearances after dealing 1.2 shutout innings. Dylan Heid preserved the Baysox lead in the eighth despite allowing a run on a Carlos Mendoza sacrifice fly. Keagan Gillies (S, 3) struck out two in a 1-2-3 ninth for his third save in as many chances to seal a Baysox win.

Chesapeake continues its six-game home series against Erie tomorrow night. RHP Zach Fruit is scheduled to start for Chesapeake against RHP Jaden Hamm for Erie. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm from Prince George's Stadium.

Ticket plans and group offers for the 2025 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call (301) 805-6000, visit Baysox.com, and/or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.