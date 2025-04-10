Lone Baysox Bash Enough to Beat Erie

April 10, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The SeaWolves (4-2) fell on Thursday, 3-2, to Chesapeake (4-2) thanks to one swing of the bat by Tavian Josenberger.

Erie grabbed a lead in the fourth inning against Baysox starter Alex Pham. Max Anderson led off the inning with a double. With two out, Roberto Campos brought home Anderson with a single, giving Erie a 1-0 lead.

Tigers No. 12 prospect Troy Melton started for Erie and turned in four shutout frames. Melton allowed just one hit and two walks. He struck out five.

In the sixth, Austin Bergner allowed a leadoff walk to Jeremiah Jackson and a single to Creed Willems. With two out, Josenberger slugged a go-ahead, three-run home run to give Chesapeake a 3-1 lead.

The SeaWolves got a run back in the eighth inning against Dylan Heid. After singles by Eduardo Valencia and Trei Cruz, Carlos Mendoza hit a sacrifice fly to make it 3-2.

Daniel Lloyd (2-0) retired all five batters he faced to earn the win over Bergner (1-1). Keagan Gillies worked a clean ninth inning to earn his third save.

Erie continues the six-game trip at 7:05 p.m. on Friday. Jaden Hamm makes the start for Erie against Zach Fruit.

