Schedule Updates Announced for Leagues Cup 2025

December 16, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

The Leagues Cup Organizing Committee announced the 2025 edition of the official Concacaf tournament between LIGA MX and Major League Soccer will be played from July 29 to August 31, 2025.

Similar to global cup competitions, Leagues Cup will take place during the MLS and LIGA MX regular seasons this upcoming summer, offering fans exciting, international matches. Leagues Cup will be played in the United States and Canada in 2025.

The Committee also announced that there is continued review of the 2025 Leagues Cup format, with a focus on delivering more interleague matches, reflecting the result of research, and fan and club feedback. Concacaf will continue to award three qualification berths to the Concacaf Champions Cup to the Leagues Cup champion and second and third-place finishers.

The format, schedule and additional information on the 2025 Leagues Cup will be announced in the new year.

