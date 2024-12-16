Chicago Fire FC Acquires Defender Jack Elliott

December 16, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club has signed defender Jack Elliott as a free agent. Elliott is under contract with the Club through the 2025 season with a Club option for 2026.

Elliott joins the Fire after spending the past eight seasons with the Philadelphia Union, where he helped lead the team to the 2022 MLS Cup Final and the 2020 Supporters' Shield, awarded to the team with the best regular season record in MLS.

"Jack's decision to join the Fire as a free agent marks an important step in our efforts to build a highly competitive squad for next season," said Chicago Fire FC Director of Football and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter. "Jack's signing immediately strengthens our team, as he brings extensive MLS experience, strong technical ability, and leadership along the backline. We're excited to welcome Jack to the Fire and look forward to his contributions on and off the field as we work toward achieving our goals."

"I am genuinely excited for this next chapter at the Chicago Fire," said Elliott. "I believe in the vision this organization has for this coming year and the Club's future as a whole. I've never had a problem with being the underdog, and I can't wait to get to work with the group and prove to everyone what we are capable of."

Elliott, 29, made 270 appearances across all competitions with the Union, including 223 regular season appearances (212 starts). As a center back, Elliott recorded 10 goals and nine assists in regular season play, while also adding three playoff goals in 11 postseason appearances (10 starts) for the Union. Those three tallies included two goals in the 2022 MLS Cup Final against Los Angeles FC and a goal in the 4-3 comeback win against the New York Red Bulls in 2019 to lead the Union to their first-ever playoff victory. He was also named a finalist for the 2017 MLS Rookie of the Year Award after making 30 appearances (29 starts) in his debut season as a professional.

The London, England, native was originally drafted by the Union in the fourth round (77th overall) of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft. He signed with Philadelphia on Feb. 24, 2017, and made his MLS debut on April 1 of that same year against D.C. United.

Prior to being drafted by Philadelphia, Elliott played four years of collegiate soccer at West Virginia University. While at West Virginia, Elliott appeared in 68 matches, recording six goals and five assists. Elliott was named to the 2016 NSCAA All-Great Lakes Region First Team in addition to earning CoSIDA Academic All-America First Team honors, becoming WVU's first three-time Academic All-America honoree.

Transaction: Chicago Fire FC signs free agent Jack Elliott through the 2025 MLS season with a Club option for 2026.

Name: Jack Elliott

Position: Defender

Height: 6'6"

Weight: 170 lbs.

Date of Birth: August 25, 1995

Hometown: London, England

Birthplace: London, England

Citizenship: England

Last Club: Philadelphia Union

