Philadelphia Union Re-Sign Alejandro Bedoya Through 2025

December 16, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union has re-signed Alejandro Bedoya for the 2025 season. In addition to continuing his leadership role on field and in the locker room, Bedoya will continue the work he began in 2024 in a Player Professional Development role, as a Player Development and Front Office Specialist, working across multiple departments.

"Alejandro's contributions as a player, leader, and front office specialist proved invaluable last season" said Philadelphia Union Sporting Director, Ernst Tanner. "While he is still an important player on the field, his leadership and insights in his Player Development role are especially beneficial. His experience, combined with his passion and dedication to the Union, makes him an important mentor for our young players, while his business acumen is beneficial to the entire organization. We're happy to welcome Alejandro back for another season."

Joining the club as a Designated Player in 2016 from Ligue 1 side Nantes, the 37-year-old scored 24 goals and registered 37 assists in 244 MLS appearances (217 starts). He is just one appearance away from tying teammate Andre Blake for the most in club history, while his 217 starts rank second all-time. He also holds the third-most assists in club history (37), taken the second-most shots (266), and is one of only four players in club history to score 20 goals and register 20 assists. Since his arrival, the club has reached the playoffs seven times in nine years, winning their first trophy, the Supporters' Shield, in 2020 and reaching the MLS Cup final in 2022. In 2024, he made 30 appearances (13 starts), scoring two goals and recording four assists.

Bedoya graduated from Boston College, earning his bachelor's degree from the Carrol School of Management, and later graduated from Harvard Business School's Crossover into Business Program. Along with amassing a real estate portfolio, he has built his business acumen by investing in several startups including but not limited to Padel Haus, PINCHO, ScorePlay, BioPhy, ICNCLST, Teamworks, and Tonsser. He currently serves as Co-Chairman of the Athlete Venture Group at SeventySix Capital and serves on the board of Live Work Philadelphia. As an honorary Co-Chair of Philadelphia Soccer 2026, he was part of the bid committee that helped Philadelphia become a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union re-sign midfielder Alejandro Bedoya through 2025, on December 16, 2024.

