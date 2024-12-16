Atlanta United Announces Chris Henderson as Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director

December 16, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced it has hired Chris Henderson as Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director. Henderson brings more than 17 years of front office experience, winning a total of nine trophies with two different teams. He spent the past four seasons with Inter Miami CF after 12 seasons with the Seattle Sounders, where he helped build a team that made the playoffs for 12 consecutive seasons since joining MLS in 2009. In exchange for Henderson, Atlanta sent Miami a second round pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft.

Henderson will be introduced to media on Tuesday at the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground at 11 a.m. ET. Media who wish to attend need to RSVP to Chris Winkler (cwinkler@atlutd.com). The press conference will also be available at www.atlutd.com/live.

"Chris has experience building consistent, winning teams in this league and we're thrilled to welcome him to the club as our new Sporting Director," Atlanta United President and CEO Garth Lagerwey said. "His illustrious career and vast experience was something we valued in this hiring process and he was someone who immediately rose to the top of our search. He understands all the nuances that MLS roster building brings and I'm excited to see him play a pivotal role in helping us bring that consistent winner to Atlanta."

Henderson most recently served as the Chief Soccer Officer & Sporting Director at Inter Miami CF. He joined Miami in January 2021 and under his guidance helped build a team that won the inaugural Leagues Cup title in 2023 and set a new MLS Regular Season points record in 2024 (74) en route to the 2024 Supporters' Shield trophy. The team ultimately fell in Round One of the 2024 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs to Atlanta United in the best-of-three series.

"I want to thank Arthur M. Blank and Garth Lagerwey for giving me the opportunity to come to Atlanta and I'm excited to begin this new journey in my career," Henderson said. "I've followed this club for a while now and the ambitions of the club, both on and off the pitch, are clear and that's to compete for trophies every single season. I'm excited to get to work with Garth and to play a role in helping Atlanta United build on its history of success."

Prior to joining Miami, Henderson was one of the inaugural front office members with the Seattle Sounders when they joined MLS in 2009 and ultimately earned promotions until becoming Vice President of Soccer & Sporting Director. During his near 13-year tenure in the Pacific Northwest, he helped build teams that won seven major trophies, including two MLS Cups, four U.S. Open Cups and one Supporters' Shield. The club showed remarkable consistency, qualifying for the playoffs in each of Henderson's 12 years in Seattle. During a five-year run from 2016-2020, the team made four MLS Cup Final appearances, winning twice in 2016 and 2019. Under Henderson's watch, 30 players have been selected to MLS All-Star teams, with 24 coming in Seattle and six in his time in Miami. Henderson's ability to find good players across the multitude of MLS roster rules and regulations has made him one of the top technical directors in the league.

The Edmonds, Washington native had a prolific playing career prior to becoming a front office executive. The midfielder made 348 total appearances in MLS across five different franchises. He scored 55 goals and added 85 assists combined in MLS regular season and postseason play. Henderson also had stints in Europe with FSV Frankfurt and Stabaek before coming to MLS in 1996 and signing with the Colorado Rapids. Henderson won the 2000 MLS Cup with the Kansas City Wizards. After stints with the Wizards, Miami Fusion, Columbus Crew and a second run with the Rapids, Henderson concluded his playing career with the New York Red Bulls in 2006. He played every match for the Red Bulls that year and retired as the all-time league leader in regular season games played with 317, which has since been eclipsed.

Henderson represented the U.S. Men's National Team 79 times in his career from 1990-2001. He was one of just three collegiate players chosen to join the U.S. squad for the 1990 FIFA World Cup and was also on the 1992 Olympic team in Barcelona. He won the 1991 Gold Cup when he started and played every minute for the U.S. Henderson tallied three goals and 10 assists in his national team career.

Prior to turning professional, the midfielder had an outstanding career in college at UCLA. He was an All-American in 1990 and helped the Bruins win their second NCAA National Championship. In 2016, Henderson was inducted into the UCLA Bruins Hall of Fame.

