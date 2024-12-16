D.C. United Signs Brazilian Winger João Peglow from Radomiak Radom

December 16, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has signed Brazilian winger João Peglow from Radomiak Radom in the Polish first division, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC). The Black-and-Red have signed Peglow to a three-year deal through 2027 with an option in 2028.

"Peglow is an exceptional young talent with great technical ability and speed, making him a threat in our transition into attack." Ally Mackay, D.C. United General Manager and Chief Soccer Officer, said. "He is a player who likes to take on defenders and has great attacking awareness. We believe he will a great fit in Troy's system, and we're excited to integrate him with the team ahead of the 2025 MLS season."

The Brazilian winger joins D.C. United after spending the previous season with Radomiak Radom in Poland. Peglow signed with Radomiak Radom on March 19, 2024, from Brazilian side SC Internacional and made his debut for the Polish side on April 5, 2024, in a 2-1 league win over Raków Częstochowa. In one season with Radomiak Radom, Peglow appeared in 26 matches, scoring one goal and recording two assists in 1,780 minutes played across all competitions.

Prior to signing with Radomiak Radom, Peglow spent the 2023 season on loan spells with both SC Dnipro-1 in the Ukrainian second division and Sport Club do Recife in the Brazilian second division. He went on a short loan to SC Dnipro-1 on Jan. 31, 2023, where he appeared in 15 matches, scoring three goals and recording two assists before returning to parent club SC Internacional on June 20, 2023. Peglow was then loaned out again to Sport Club do Recife a month later on July 7, 2023. He appeared in 12 matches for Sport Club do Recife, scoring two goals and recording one assist in 640 minutes played. The Brazilian would then return to SC Internacional at the end of the 2023 season before signing with Radomiak Radom. During his time with SC Internacional, Peglow appeared in 25 matches, scoring two goals and recording three assists across all competitions.

The 22-year-old began his career with SC Internacional's youth academy in Brazil at the age of nine in 2011. After working his way up through the academy ranks, Peglow was promoted to the first team and signed his first professional contract on Jan. 1, 2020, at 16 years old. He would make his debut with his boyhood club on July 25, 2020, in a 1-1 tie against Esportivo. The winger scored his first goal for the Brazilian side on Dec. 6, 2020, in a 2-2 league tie against Clube Atlético Mineiro. After an impressive debut season, Peglow was loaned to FC Porto B in the Portuguese second division on July 14, 2021. In one season with FC Porto B, Peglow appeared in 32 matches, scoring three goals and recording two assists across all competitions before returning to SC Internacional on June 30, 2022. Peglow would end the 2022 season on a short loan to Atlético Clube Goianiense in the Brazilian first division amassing nine matches and one assist.

Peglow has represented the Brazilian youth national team at the U-16 and U-17 levels playing in both the 2019 South American U-17 Championships and the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup. He had an impressive year with Brazil, winning the 2019 U-17 World Cup while scoring three goals in the tournament and amassing 529 minutes played. This ultimately led to Peglow signing with SC Internacional's first team for the 2020 season.

João Peglow

Position: Forward

Birthplace: Porto Alegre, Brazil

Country: Brazil

Birthdate: 01/07/2002

Age: 22

Height: 5'8"

Weight: 150 lbs.

Status: International

Transaction: D.C. United signs winger João Peglow from Radomiak Radom in the Polish first division, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC). The Black-and-Red have signed Peglow to a three-year deal through 2027 with an option in 2028.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from December 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.