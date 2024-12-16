FC Dallas Signs Midfielder Pedrinho

December 16, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas has signed midfielder Pedro 'Pedrinho' Martins to an MLS contract for the 2025 season with club options for 2026 and 2027. Pedrinho joins FC Dallas following a historic MLS NEXT Pro Cup win with North Texas SC, the club's affiliate team. He will occupy an international slot on the roster, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa.

In his first season with North Texas, the Brazilian set a club record with 26 goal contributions (13 goals, 13 assists) and recorded a club-best four game-winning goals. Pedrinho scored the game-winning goal versus Philadelphia Union II in stoppage time in the MLS NEXT Pro Cup final to secure North Texas SC's first-ever MLS NEXT Pro title.

Before joining North Texas SC, Pedrinho entered the CR Flamengo youth ranks at age 9. Pedrinho signed his first professional contract with the Brazilian club on July 20, 2021, and made his first-team debut on September 20, 2023 when he entered a Série A match against Goiás in the 72nd minute.

He spent the 2022 season on loan with Série D side Azuriz, scoring once in seven appearances. He returned to Flamengo to compete in the Campeonato Brasileiro Sub-20, making 17 appearances and scoring seven goals, including a hat trick in regular-season action.

Following today's announcement, FC Dallas has 25 players under contract for the 2025 season:

Goalkeepers (2): Antonio Carrera, Maarten Paes

Defenders (7): Marco Farfan, Sebastien Ibeagha, Geovane Jesus, Sam Junqua, Nolan Norris, Carl Sainté, Nkosi Tafari

Midfielders (9): Paul Arriola, Herbert Endeley, Sebastian Lletget, Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Pedrinho, Paxton Pomykal, Tomas Pondeca, Show, Alejandro Urzua

Forwards (7): Logan Farrington, Jesús Ferreira, Bernard Kamungo, Petar Musa, Enes Sali, Tarik Scott, Alan Velasco

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Pedro Henrique Fonseca de Araújo Martins

Preferred Name: Pedrinho

Pronunciation: peh-DREEN-yoh

Position: Midfielder

Date of Birth: April 18, 2003 (21)

Birthplace: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Nationality: Brazilian

Height: 5'9"

Weight: 165 lbs.

Last Club: North Texas SC

Transaction: FC Dallas has signed midfielder Pedro 'Pedrinho' Martins to an MLS contract for the 2025 season with club options for 2026 and 2027.

