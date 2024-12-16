New York City FC Midfielder Nicolás Acevedo Joins Esporte Clube Bahia on Permanent Transfer

December 16, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC today announced that it has transferred Midfielder Nicolás Acevedo to Brazilian side Esporte Clube Bahia on a permanent basis for an undisclosed fee. New York City FC will also receive a percentage of any future transfer fees received if he is sold in the future.

Since joining Bahia on loan in 2023, the midfielder has featured in 61 matches for the Brazilian team tallying two assists. Having suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in his right knee at the end of 2023, Acevedo returned to the pitch this season and went on to make seven appearances for the club.

While in New York, the Uruguayan midfielder featured in 67 games winning MLS Cup and Campeones Cup with the 'Boys in Blue.'

Transaction: New York City FC sells midfielder Nicolás Acevedo to Esporte Clube Bahia.

