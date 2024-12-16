Wayne Frederick Named to Trinidad & Tobago Men's National Team for International Friendly against Saudi Arabia
December 16, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
Commerce City, Colo. - Colorado Rapids midfielder Wayne Frederick has been named to the Trinidad & Tobago Men's National Team for their upcoming international friendly against Saudi Arabia, the Trinidad & Tobago Football Association announced. Frederick and his nation will match up against Saudi Arabia in Riyadh on December 17 at 9:45 a.m. MT.
This marks Frederick's first call to Trinidad & Tobago's senior national team since signing with the Rapids in January of 2024. The midfielder has been called up to the nation's youth national teams in the past but has yet to make his senior team debut.
The Rapids drafted Frederick with the second overall pick in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft following two standout seasons at Duke University. The 20-year-old made his MLS debut on April 13, 2024 and featured in two games across all competitions during his rookie season.
