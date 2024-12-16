New England Revolution Academy Highlights: December 16, 2024

December 16, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution Academy's Under-18 and Under-16 teams concluded their MLS NEXT fall season last week, competing in the 2024 MLS NEXT Fest in Indio, California.

The U-18s collected a 2-1-0 record across their three matches in Coachella Valley. After falling 3-1 to Austin FC in the opening match, the U-18s shut out the San Jose Earthquakes, 2-0, the following day, with goals from Grant Emerhi (2008 - Mansfield, Mass.) and Cristiano Oliveira (2008 - Somerville, Mass.). The U-18s capped off tournament play last Monday earning a 3-0 victory over Columbus Crew, with Emerhi netting a brace and Cristiano Carlos (2008 - Chicopee, Mass.) adding the final goal. Goalkeepers Owen Beninga (2007 - Jackson, Wyo.) and Julian Chapman (2008 - Maplewood, N.J.) both contributed to New England's two clean sheets in the tournament. The U-18s ended the fall campaign with a second-place finish in the MLS NEXT Flex standings, posting a 9-3-2 record with 41 goals.

Also in MLS NEXT Fest action, the U-16s posted a 1-1-1 record over three games at the annual winter tournament. The U-16s battled Minnesota United FC to a 1-1 draw last Sunday, with Judah Siqueira (2009 - South Easton, Mass) scoring the lone goal for New England. On Tuesday, the U-16s secured a 3-0 shutout victory against Columbus Crew, with goals from Paolo Tornberg Ayala (2009 - Revere, Mass.), Simon Medina (2009 - Boston, Mass.), and Ivan Villalobos Lopez (2009 - Lumberton, N.C.). Ryker Fauth (2009 - Milford, Mass.) registered his sixth clean sheet of the season in the victory. The U-16s fell, 6-0, to LA Galaxy in their final match of the week. Ranking second in the MLS NEXT Flex standings, the U-16s finished the fall season with an impressive 13-1-1 record. Siqueira led New England's attack with 15 goals during the fall campaign.

The U-15s closed out the fall season with an 8-1-4 record in MLS NEXT Flex action. Across all competitions, 15 players found the scoresheet for New England. Brandon Velez (2010 - Concord, Mass.) and Lucas Pereira (2010 - East Merrimack, N.H.) are tied for the team lead in goals, tallying seven each in the fall campaign. Goalkeepers Mason Yang (2010 - Windsor, Conn.) and JV De Almeida (2010 - Marlborough, Mass.) each collected two clean sheets this season.

The Revolution's U-14s concluded fall action with a perfect 13-0-0 record in MLS NEXT, owning 87 goals and 67 assists. Musah Adamu (2011 - Manchester, Conn.) led New England with 24 goals and 14 assists across all competitions, while Landon Ho Sang (2011 - Springfield, Mass.) pitched in 21 goals and 13 helpers.

Rounding out the 2024 MLS NEXT fall campaign, the U-13s boasted an 11-4-0 record. Throughout the first half of the 2024-25 MLS NEXT season, the U-13s combined for 60 goals, with Marlito Quijada (2012 - Ashland, Mass.) leading the way with 13 tallies.

All five Revolution Academy teams are set to resume the 2024-25 MLS NEXT season in March. Visit the MLS NEXT home page or Revolutionsoccer.net/Academy for more information and the latest news.

UNDER 18s

New England Revolution U-18s vs. Austin FC U-18s

Friday, December 6, 2024

New England Revolution 1, Austin FC 3

Scoring Summary:

NE - Cristiano Oliveira 6'

ATX - 56'

ATX - 68'

ATX - 88'

Revolution U-18s: Julian Chapman; Josh Poulson (Eli Ackerman 69'), Aidan Reilly (Joaquin Garcia Zilinskas 80'), Sheridan McNish, Sage Kinner; Javaun Mussenden, Edwin Flores (Giuseppe Ciampa 58'), Cristiano Oliveira (Jordi Tornberg Ayala 80'); Cristiano Carlos (Cliff-Grova Rwabira 69'), Raphael Alves (Aaron Ineh 69'), Grant Emerhi (Bryan Norena 58').

Substitutes Not Used: Owen Beninga, Gershom Matimano.

New England Revolution U-18s vs. San Jose Earthquakes U-18s

Saturday, December 7, 2024

New England Revolution 2, San Jose Earthquakes 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Grant Emerhi (Gershom Matimano) 80'

NE - Cristiano Oliveira (Edwin Flores) 88'

Revolution U-18s: Owen Beninga; Eli Ackerman (Gershom Matimano 69'), Aidan Reilly, Joaquin Garcia Zilinskas, Sage Kinner (Sheridan McNish 46'); Bryan Norena (Jordi Tornberg Ayala 78'), Edwin Flores, Cristiano Carlos (Cristiano Oliveira 44'); Cliff-Grova Rwabira (Josh Poulson 78'), Raphael Alves, Grant Emerhi.

Substitutes Not Used: Aaron Ineh, Julian Chapman.

New England Revolution U-18s vs. Columbus Crew U-18s

Monday, December 9, 2024

New England Revolution 3, Columbus Crew 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Grant Emerhi (Penalty Kick) 36'

NE - Grant Emerhi (Cristiano Oliveira) 55'

NE - Cristiano Carlos (Javaun Mussenden) 67'

Revolution U-18s: Owen Beninga (Julian Chapman 46'); Eli Ackerman, Sage Kinner, Sheridan McNish, Aidan Reilly (Josh Poulson 70'); Giuseppe Ciampa, Jordi Tornberg Ayala (Edwin Flores 58'), Cristiano Carlos (Joaquin Garcia Zilinskas 79'); Cristiano Oliveira (Cliff-Grova Rwabira 58'), Aaron Ineh (Javaun Mussenden 46'), Grant Emerhi (Bryan Norena 70').

Substitutes Not Used: Gershom Matimano, Raphael Alves.

UNDER 16s

New England Revolution U-16s vs. Minnesota United FC U-16s

Sunday, December 8, 2024

New England Revolution 1, Minnesota United FC 1

Scoring Summary:

NE - Own Goal 75'

NE - Judah Siqueira (Levi Katsell) 83'

Revolution U-16s: Reinner Fidelis; Jonathan Cante (Josh Poulson 46', Edon Zharku 90'), Kauan De Campos, Alex Glassman, Aarin Prajapati; Paolo Tornberg Ayala (Kaleb De Oliveira 74'), Levi Katsell, Chris Scott (Bayron Morales-Vega 83'); Judah Siqueira, Brandon Velez (Ivan Villalobos Lopez 46'), Simon Medina (Isaiah Claverie 69').

Substitutes Not Used: Kaisei Korytoski, Lucas Aquino, Ryker Fauth.

New England Revolution U-16s vs. Columbus Crew U-16s

Tuesday, December 10, 2024

New England Revolution 3, Columbus Crew 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Paolo Tornberg Ayala (Judah Siqueira) 13'

NE - Simon Medina (Judah Siqueira) 74'

NE - Ivan Villalobos Lopez (Jonathan Cante) 83'

Revolution U-16s: Ryker Fauth; Edon Zharku, Kauan De Campos (Alex Glassman 75'), Isaiah Claverie (Bayron Morales-Vega 78'), Aarin Prajapati (Brandon Velez 78'); Ivan Villalobos Lopez, Levi Katsell, Kaisei Korytoski (Chris Scott 46'); Judah Siqueira, Kaleb De Oliveira (Simon Medina 46'), Paolo Tornberg Ayala (Jonathan Cante 73').

Substitutes Not Used: Lucas Aquino, Reinner Fidelis.

New England Revolution U-16s vs. LA Galaxy U-16s

Wednesday, December 11, 2024

New England Revolution 0, LA Galaxy 6

Scoring Summary:

LA - 3'

LA - 7'

LA - 25'

LA - 65'

LA - 73'

LA - 77'

Revolution U-16s: Ryker Fauth (Reinner Fidelis 46'); Jonathan Cante, Edon Zharku, Aarin Prajapati, Alex Glassman; Paolo Tornberg Ayala (Kauan De Campos 68'), Levi Katsell (Brandon Velez 68'), Bayron Morales-Vega (Chris Scott 46'); Judah Siqueira (Kaleb De Oliveira 68'), Ivan Villalobos Lopez (Kaisei Korytoski 68'), Simon Medina (Isaiah Claverie 68').

Substitutes Not Used: Lucas Aquino.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from December 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.