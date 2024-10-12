Savannah Sweeps Icemen in Preseason Series

October 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates closed out the 2024 preseason with a 5-1 victory over the Jacksonville Icemen on Saturday night at Community First Igloo.

Keltie Jeri-Leon drew first blood 5:46 into the game, scoring on a breakaway as he beat Tyler Roy glove-side. Keaton Pehrson and Ross Armour grabbed the assists on Jeri-Leon's first goal of the preseason.

Armour nabbed another goal for Savannah in the last minute of the first period as Michael Underwood found a loose puck in the offensive zone and quickly dished it across. Armour made no mistake at 19:24 as the Ghost Pirates cruised into intermission.

Kyle Jeffers and Ben Steeves provided the offense in the second period, bolstering Savannah's lead to 4-0 through two periods.

Reece Vitelli capitalized on a third-period power play at 6:42, marking the visitors' last goal of the night. Brody Crane was the lone Icemen to beat Ghost Pirates goaltender Keith Kinkaid, scoring with under three minutes left in regulation.

Kinkaid, making his Savannah preseason debut, stopped 27 of 28 shots. The Ghost Pirates outshot Jacksonville 40-28 in the final preseason game of 2024-25.

In two games against the Icemen, Savannah outscored their opponent 10-2 and outshot them 82-45. Their power play scored in both games, producing at 33.3 percent (3-for-9). The penalty kill was a perfect 5-for-5.

Nathan Staios recorded two assists on Saturday, upping his total to four on the weekend. Staios led the ECHL in assists and finished tied for first in points this preseason.

Savannah is 4-1-0-1 against Jacksonville all-time in preseason games; the two teams have matched up against each other in all three seasons of Savannah's existence (since 2022), with each year hosted by the Icemen at Community First Igloo.

The Ghost Pirates open the 2024-25 regular season in front of a sold-out crowd at Enmarket Arena on Friday, October 18. Puck drop is slated for 7:30 p.m.

-GHOST PIRATES-

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.