Gratton & Skirving Score, Malinowski Two Assists in Preseason Finale Loss to Thunder, 4-2

October 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Adirondack Thunder, 4-1, on Saturday, October 12th in their preseason finale at Santander Arena. Goaltender Parker Gahagen suffered the loss with 16 saves on 20 shots faced. Thunder Goaltender Tyler Brennan earned the win with 14 saves on 14 shots faced in 26:29 in net. Thunder Goaltender David Fessenden came in for the last 33:23 of the game and had 17 saves on 19 shots.

At 8:05 of the first period, Thunder forward Tag Bertuzzi came in on a breakaway and snapped one past Gahagen. Bertuzzi's goal was unassisted. Less than three minutes later, at 10:42, Keanan Stewart shot the puck in the left upper corner of Gahagen's net off of a rebound. Stewart was assisted by Zach Bannister and Kevin O'Neil. Alex Young scored at 13:13 off of a pass from Ryan Wheeler to extend Adirondack's first period lead, 3-0. Young's goal was also assisted by T.J. Friedmann.

The middle frame was scoreless until 17:15 when Tyler Gratton snapped a one-timer past Fessenden. Gratton was assisted by Lou Felix-Denis and Tony Malinowski.

Adirondack opened up the third period at 9:21 with Bertuzzi's second goal of the game. O'Neil and Ryan Francis assisted Bertuzzi's goal that reestablished the Thunder's three-goal lead, 4-1. At 19:50 of the final frame, Todd Skirving potted one past Fessenden with a redirection on Malinowski's high slot shot. The assist for Malinowski was his second point of the game with an additional assist earned by Matt Miller.

Regular Season Start:

The 23rd season of Royals hockey starts on the road against the Trois-Rivières Lions on Friday, October 18 at 7:00 p.m. The game marks the 16th time in 23 seasons the Royals have opened their campaign with an away game. The Royals are 8-11-3-0 all-time in season openers with a 5-9-2 record in season openers on the road.

The season opener begins a three-game weekend road-trip continuing in Worcester against the Railers on Saturday, October 19 at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday, October 20 at 3:05 p.m.

Opening Night on Oct. 26th, presented by Supportive Concepts for Families:

The Royals player their home opener at Santander Arena on Saturday, October 26 at 7:00 p.m. against the Wheeling Nailers. The home opener opens a two-game series with the Nailers which concludes on Sunday, October 27 at 3:00 p.m. The Royals hoist a record of 9-9-1-3 in home openers with their last home opener victory coming against the Norfolk Admirals, 6-4, on October 23 of the 2021-22 season.

In addition to the game, Opening Night will feature a block party immediately outside of Santander Arena on Penn Street. Fans can enjoy family activities and games, music, inflatables, Slapshot and Ice Angel photo opportunities, red carpet introductions of the 2024-25 Royals, and MORE right up to the first puck drop of the season at home!

