ECHL Transactions - October 12

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, October 12, 2024:

TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Allen:

Frank Trazzera, F

Patriks Marcinkevics, F

Jacksonville:

Nick Fea, F

Devin Sanders, F

Kansas City:

Jake Kucharski, G

Nikita Korzyev, F

Norfolk:

Kyler Matthews, D

Ryan Lieth, D

Orlando:

Ryan Kenny, G

Jaxon Friedman, G

Trois Rivieres:

Adam Pilotte, D

Colin Ratt, F

Nicholas Aromatario, D

Jacob Renaud-Viau, D

Davide Gaeta, F

Wichita:

Brock Bartholomew, D

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Idaho:

Mike Vorlicky, D

Norfolk:

Jordan Stallard, F

Braeden Tuck, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Indy:

Add Lucas Breton, D assigned by Rockford

Kansas City:

Add Pascal Laberge, F signed contract

Orlando:

Add Scott Walford, D assigned by Syracuse

Add Ryan Fanti, G assigned by Syracuse

Add Chris Harpur, D assigned by Syracuse

Reading:

Add Jacques Bouquot, F assigned by Lehigh Valley

South Carolina:

Add Jayden Lee, D assigned by Hershey

Add Mitchell Gibson, G assigned from Hershey by Washington

Tahoe:

Add Patrick Newell, F signed contract

Toledo:

Add Carter Gylander, G assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit

Tulsa:

Add Jaxsen Wiebe, F assigned from San Diego by Anaheim

Add Sasha Pastujov, F assigned from San Diego by Anaheim

Wheeling:

Delete Filip Forsmark, F traded to Atlanta

