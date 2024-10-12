ECHL Transactions - October 12
October 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, October 12, 2024:
TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Allen:
Frank Trazzera, F
Patriks Marcinkevics, F
Jacksonville:
Nick Fea, F
Devin Sanders, F
Kansas City:
Jake Kucharski, G
Nikita Korzyev, F
Norfolk:
Kyler Matthews, D
Ryan Lieth, D
Orlando:
Ryan Kenny, G
Jaxon Friedman, G
Trois Rivieres:
Adam Pilotte, D
Colin Ratt, F
Nicholas Aromatario, D
Jacob Renaud-Viau, D
Davide Gaeta, F
Wichita:
Brock Bartholomew, D
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Idaho:
Mike Vorlicky, D
Norfolk:
Jordan Stallard, F
Braeden Tuck, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Indy:
Add Lucas Breton, D assigned by Rockford
Kansas City:
Add Pascal Laberge, F signed contract
Orlando:
Add Scott Walford, D assigned by Syracuse
Add Ryan Fanti, G assigned by Syracuse
Add Chris Harpur, D assigned by Syracuse
Reading:
Add Jacques Bouquot, F assigned by Lehigh Valley
South Carolina:
Add Jayden Lee, D assigned by Hershey
Add Mitchell Gibson, G assigned from Hershey by Washington
Tahoe:
Add Patrick Newell, F signed contract
Toledo:
Add Carter Gylander, G assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit
Tulsa:
Add Jaxsen Wiebe, F assigned from San Diego by Anaheim
Add Sasha Pastujov, F assigned from San Diego by Anaheim
Wheeling:
Delete Filip Forsmark, F traded to Atlanta
