Bison Empty Tank But Fall to Fuel

October 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington, Ill. - The Bloomington Bison lost to the Indy Fuel in their lone preseason game on Saturday night by a 4-2 margin in at the Grossinger Motors Arena.

The first period saw Indy outshoot the Bison by a 9-3 margin. Andrew Bellant began the scoring after forcing a turnover on a faceoff in the Bison zone. His goal went unassisted and was the lone tally in the period.

2:51 into the second period, Victor Hadfield found Cam Hausinger in the slot who scored to extend the Fuel lead. Chongmin Lee responded at 10:09 to score the first goal in Bison history. Josh Martin assisted on the forward's goal who ripped a shot from the top of the circle to send the fans in Bloomington to their feet. The Fuel were penalized twice to send the Bison to a two-man advantage. Mitchell Smith capitalized on the power play with a wrist shot from the high slot. Gavin Gould and Connor Lockhart assisted to even the game at two through 40 minutes.

Bryan Lemos tallied the game winner at 10:51 of the third period deflecting a Christopher Cameron slap shot. In the closing minutes, the Bison pulled goaltender Mark Sinclair for the extra attacker in attempts to tie the game. Jordan Martin took advantage of the empty net to further the Indy lead to a 4-2 score. His goal was assisted by Lucas Brenton.

Hugo Ollas started in net for the Bison and played 30:01 allowing two goals on 10 shots. Sinclair replaced Ollas halfway through the second period with 10 saves on 11 shots.

Ben Gaudreau started in net for the Fuel and played 40:00 minutes stopping 12 of 14 shots. Peyton Jones played the third period stopping all six shots and collected the win.

