F Jacques Bouquot Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced forward Jacques Bouquot has been loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley.

Bouquot, 24, opened his professional career in Reading during the Royals three-game series against the Worcester Railers from Friday, March 22-24 of the 2023-24 season. The South Windsor, Connecticut native recorded four points (1g-3a) and a -3 rating through six games with the Royals. He earned a multi-point game (2a) in his pro debut on March 22 and scored his first professional career goal in his fifth professional career game on April 5 in Norfolk.

Previously, the 6'2", 190-pound, left-shot forward played five seasons in the NCAA with his fifth-year graduate season spent at Penn State University following four seasons at the University of Vermont. University as a fifth-year graduate student. With the Nittany Lions this season, he had a career high season, scoring 27 points (12g-15a) and totaling 22 penalty minutes and a -7 rating in 34 games.

Bouquot played for the University of Vermont from 2019-23 where he recorded 50 points (17g-33a) in 109 games played with the Catamounts. Throughout his five-year NCAA career, he accumulated 77 points (29g-48a), 52 penalty minutes and a -15 rating across 143 NCAA career games. He was team captain for Vermont in 2022-23 before joining Penn State as a graduate student in 2023-24. Bouquot played in the BCHL primarily with the Chilliwack Chiefs before opening his NCAA career.

Royals' 27-Player Training Camp Roster:

Goaltenders (3)

29 Vinnie Purpura

31 Parker Gahagen

80 Keith Petruzzelli

Defensemen (9)

2 C.J. Valerian

3 Tony Malinowski

4 John MacDonald

6 Logan Britt

8 Powell Connor

9 Sam Sedley

15 Emile Chouinard

23 Gianfranco Cassaro

57 Kenny Johnson

Forwards (15)

5 Lou-Felix Denis

7 Nolan Welsh

11 Shawn Kennedy

13 Cameron Cook

14 Nick Capone

16 Shane Sellar

17 Todd Skirving

19 Brock Caufield

20 Matt Miller

21 Noah Prokop

27 Jacques Bouquot

28 Travis Broughman

39 Connor McMenamin

59 Tyler Gratton

71 Dominiks Marcinkevics

Reading's Training Camp roster totals 27 players, including 15 forwards, nine defensemen and three goaltenders. The roster includes seven returning Royals from the 2023-24 roster: Parker Gahagen, Tony Malinowski, Powell Connor, Kenny Johnson, Shane Sellar, Jacques Bouquot and Tyler Gratton

Nine players attending Reading's Training Camp are on AHL contracts with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms: Parker Gahagen, Keith Petruzzelli, Sam Sedley, Gianfranco Cassaro, Matt Miller, Nick Capone, Emile Chouinard, Jacques Bouquot and Tyler Gratton

The Royals' Training Camp roster also includes four players on tryout contracts: C.J. Valerian, John MacDonald, Shawn Kennedy and Cameron Cook

