F Jacques Bouquot Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley
October 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced forward Jacques Bouquot has been loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley.
Bouquot, 24, opened his professional career in Reading during the Royals three-game series against the Worcester Railers from Friday, March 22-24 of the 2023-24 season. The South Windsor, Connecticut native recorded four points (1g-3a) and a -3 rating through six games with the Royals. He earned a multi-point game (2a) in his pro debut on March 22 and scored his first professional career goal in his fifth professional career game on April 5 in Norfolk.
Previously, the 6'2", 190-pound, left-shot forward played five seasons in the NCAA with his fifth-year graduate season spent at Penn State University following four seasons at the University of Vermont. University as a fifth-year graduate student. With the Nittany Lions this season, he had a career high season, scoring 27 points (12g-15a) and totaling 22 penalty minutes and a -7 rating in 34 games.
Bouquot played for the University of Vermont from 2019-23 where he recorded 50 points (17g-33a) in 109 games played with the Catamounts. Throughout his five-year NCAA career, he accumulated 77 points (29g-48a), 52 penalty minutes and a -15 rating across 143 NCAA career games. He was team captain for Vermont in 2022-23 before joining Penn State as a graduate student in 2023-24. Bouquot played in the BCHL primarily with the Chilliwack Chiefs before opening his NCAA career.
Royals' 27-Player Training Camp Roster:
Goaltenders (3)
29 Vinnie Purpura
31 Parker Gahagen
80 Keith Petruzzelli
Defensemen (9)
2 C.J. Valerian
3 Tony Malinowski
4 John MacDonald
6 Logan Britt
8 Powell Connor
9 Sam Sedley
15 Emile Chouinard
23 Gianfranco Cassaro
57 Kenny Johnson
Forwards (15)
5 Lou-Felix Denis
7 Nolan Welsh
11 Shawn Kennedy
13 Cameron Cook
14 Nick Capone
16 Shane Sellar
17 Todd Skirving
19 Brock Caufield
20 Matt Miller
21 Noah Prokop
27 Jacques Bouquot
28 Travis Broughman
39 Connor McMenamin
59 Tyler Gratton
71 Dominiks Marcinkevics
-
Reading's Training Camp roster totals 27 players, including 15 forwards, nine defensemen and three goaltenders. The roster includes seven returning Royals from the 2023-24 roster: Parker Gahagen, Tony Malinowski, Powell Connor, Kenny Johnson, Shane Sellar, Jacques Bouquot and Tyler Gratton
Nine players attending Reading's Training Camp are on AHL contracts with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms: Parker Gahagen, Keith Petruzzelli, Sam Sedley, Gianfranco Cassaro, Matt Miller, Nick Capone, Emile Chouinard, Jacques Bouquot and Tyler Gratton
The Royals' Training Camp roster also includes four players on tryout contracts: C.J. Valerian, John MacDonald, Shawn Kennedy and Cameron Cook
