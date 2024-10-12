Americans Fall 4-2 in Fort Worth

October 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans' Rylan Van Unen and Tulsa Oilers' Jack Clement in action

North Richland Hills, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Utah Hockey Club, dropped a 4-2 decision to the Tulsa Oilers on Friday night in Northeast Tarrant County.

The Oilers made the most of their special teams opportunities scoring on three of their four chances with two power play goals and a shorthanded goal.

The Americans outshot the Oilers 40-24 in the game but were unable to close the gap. Rylan Van Unen (1) and Kyle Crncovic (1) were the goal scorers for the Americans.

Marco Costantini made the start in net stopping 11 of the 13 shots he faced in 29 minutes of work. Cole Ceci played the second half of the game giving up two goals on 11 shots.

The Americans went 0-for-5 on the power play, while Tulsa was 2-for-3. Rylan Van Unen led the Americans with seven shots on goal.

"I thought that we worked hard tonight," said Americans Head Coach B.J. Adams. "Overall, I'm happy with our effort. We competed well in terms of our skating ability. There's a lot of positives we can take away from tonight. We learned some areas of the game we need to improve on moving forward. Our focus was mainly on five-on-five play throughout camp, not so much on special teams, which was the difference in the game tonight."

The Americans open the regular season on October 24th in Tulsa, with the home opener the following night against the Kansas City Mavericks. Call 972-912-1000 for seats.

