Wichita Heads to Oklahoma Tonight for Preseason Tilt vs. Tulsa

October 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release







TULSA, OK - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, heads to Oklahoma tonight for the team's only preseason contest at 7:05 p.m. against the Tulsa Oilers.

The game will be played at WeStreet Ice Center, which is the Oilers new practice facility. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased HERE.

Wichita and Tulsa have met 18 times in preseason play with the Thunder leading the series, 8-7-3. Wichita didn't play an exhibition game last season. In 2022-23, the Thunder traveled to Oklahoma to face the Oilers, losing 3-1 at Oilers Ice Center. Wichita is 3-15-0 all-time on the road in preseason play and 21-24-5 all-time.

Our home opener is coming fast. Join us on Friday, October 18 as we kick off the season against the Kansas City Mavericks. Take advantage of our Opening Night four pack, which is four tickets and a $10 merch credit starting at just $80.

