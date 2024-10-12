Mariners Settle for Preseason Split
October 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Maine Mariners News Release
WORCESTER, MA - Worcester netminder Michael Bullion stopped all 24 Maine Mariners shots in a 4-0 Railers victory to close out the preseason on Saturday night at Worcester Ice Center. The Mariners and Railers split their preseason series, after Maine claimed a 4-3 win on Friday.
The Railers jumped out to a 2-0 lead with a pair of goals in the opening five minutes. Jordan Kaplan swatted a bouncing pack past Maine netminder Ryan Bischel at 3:43 to open the scoring, and was followed by a Justin Gill tally less than a minute later to double the Railers lead. Worcester outshot Maine 14-5 in the opening frame.
The only goal of the second period came from Railers defenseman Connor Welsh, drilling home a power play tally at 13:55. The Mariners spent much of the period on the penalty kill after Jason Horvath's major cross-checking penalty.
Worcester's Joey Cippolone added a fourth Railers goal at 6:08 of the third period to bring the game to it's 4-0 final. Dante Giannuzzi played the third period in the Maine net after Bischel presided over the first 40 minutes.
