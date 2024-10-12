Forward Carroll Loaned to Wichita

October 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that forward Joe Carroll has been loaned to the Thunder from San Jose.

Additionally, defenseman Brock Bartholomew has been released from his tryout agreement.

Carroll, 23, was acquired in a trade last season by the Barracuda. The Carp, Ontario native played 46 games for the AHL's Syracuse Crunch, where he netted 22 points (11g, 11a). In 11 games with the Barracuda, he finished with three points (1g, 2a).

He is familiar with ECHL after playing 23 games during his rookie season for the Orlando Solar Bears. The 6-foot-2, 203-pound forward recorded 22 points (13g, 9a) in 23 games during the 2022-23 season.

Prior to turning pro, Carroll played four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Soo Greyhounds and Peterborough Petes. He racked up 142 points (68g, 74) in 226 career games.

Our home opener is coming fast. Join us on Friday, October 18 as we kick off the season against the Kansas City Mavericks. Take advantage of our Opening Night four pack, which is four tickets and a $10 merch credit starting at just $80. Check out the promotional schedule HERE. Purchase tickets for any game HERE.

The 2024-25 schedule is now available. Start planning now as we get ready for our 33rd year in the Air Capital. Click HERE to learn more about the schedule and who we play.

Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale. Save money by reserving your seats for all the fast-paced, hard-hitting action of every game.

-Thunder-

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.