Royals Host Adirondack in 2024-25 Preseason Finale

October 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, host the Adirondack Thunder for their second of two preseason games on Saturday, October 12th at 7:00 pm at Santander Arena. Admission to the Royals preseason home game on October 12th at Santander Arena is a suggested $5 donation to Slapshot Charities, the official charitable arm of the Reading Royals.

Preseason Rivalry Notes:

The Royals defeated the Thunder, 4-2, in the 2024-25 preseason opener on Friday, October 11th at Cool Insuring Arena. Click HERE for the full game recap.

Entering the preseason finale, Reading has faced Adirondack in 13 consecutive preseason games dating back to the 2017-18 preseason. The Royals post a 9-2-1-1 overall record across the 13 preseason contests with Adirondack. The Royals hold a 3-1-1-1 record against the Thunder in preseason games at Santander Arena and a 6-1 record in preseason games against the Thunder at Cool Insuring Arena.

In the 2023-24 preseason, the Royals split their two games with the Thunder. Reading fell in the preseason opener 4-3 in a shootout on Thursday, October 12th before taking the preseason finale at Cool Insuring Arena, 3-1, on Friday, October 13th.

Royals' 2024-25 Training Camp Roster (26):

Reading's Training Camp roster totals 26 players, including 14 forwards, nine defensemen and three goaltenders. On the roster, three players appeared in the 2023-24 preseason series between Reading and Adirondack. Shane Sellar played in both games for Reading, scoring a goal in the preseason opener and nothing an assist in the preseason finale. Forward Travis Broughman and goaltender Vinnie Purpura both appeared in the preseason opener at Santander Arena for Adirondack. Broughman recorded a hat-trick while Purpura turned aside all 15 shots faced in 30:10 time in goal.

Additional Training Camp Roster Notables:

There are eight players attending Reading's Training Camp are on AHL contracts with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms: Parker Gahagen, Keith Petruzzelli, Sam Sedley, Gianfranco Cassaro, Matt Miller, Nick Capone, Emile Chouinard and Tyler Gratton

The Royals' Training Camp roster also includes four players on tryout contracts: C.J. Valerian, John MacDonald, Shawn Kennedy and Cameron Cook.

