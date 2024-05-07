Savannah Bananas Set for Three Sold-Out Nights at Sutter Health Park

May 7, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - For three nights on May 9, 10, and 11, the Savannah Bananas will bring their SOLD OUT "World Famous Baseball Circus" to Sutter Health Park.

The home of the Sacramento River Cats will play host for a second consecutive year to what is affectionately known as "The Greatest Show in Sports" by ESPN, as the Savannah Bananas have reimagined the game of baseball and the baseball experience leading to an atmosphere that would make most MLB teams jealous (Sports Illustrated).

Known as TikTok's favorite team with over 3 million followers, millions more than every MLB team. The Bananas have been featured across the globe for everything-from playing a game in kilts, using a dancing umpire, the Banana Nanas Dance Team, the first ever baseball player to wear stilts, a Banana Pep Band, breakdancing players and coaches, the Bananas Nanas, and a whole lot more.

In addition to the cast of characters, dancers, performers, mascots, and musicians, the Bananas are bringing their own twist of baseball Sutter Health Park. Banana Ball is a fast-paced, action-packed style of baseball with rules that include no bunting, a two-hour time limit, fans catching foul balls for outs, batters stealing first base, and a one-on-one tiebreaker showdown at the end of the game if it's tied.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer the Sacramento community the opportunity to capture the energy and excitement of the Savannah Bananas right here at Sutter Health Park for the second year in a row," said Vice President of Facilities and Events for the Sacramento River Cats Brittney Nizuk. "This will again be one of those moments we're able to create treasured memories at the ballpark."

The Bananas will face off against their rival, the Party Animals. Rosters for both teams are filled by independent professional players who have been scouted, tried out, and signed contracts for the 2024 Banana Ball World Tour. Be on the lookout for celebrity guest appearances to the roster as San Francisco Giants legend Hunter Pence made his return to Sutter Health Park for last year's thriller of a game. Led by Bananas captains Bill LeRoy and Kyle Luigs, who are each returning for their seventh seasons as Nanners, the team looks to rebound from their 2023 tour loss to the Animals.

This highly anticipated game is SOLD OUT. Venue-specific information for ticketholders such as clear bag policy and parking information can be found at: https://www.sutterhealthpark.com/savannahbananas. All other Savannah Banana information and FAQ can be found at: https://thesavannahbananas.com/contact-us/

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.