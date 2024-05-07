OKC Edged in 10

May 7, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Corey Julks hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning, sending the Sugar Land Space Cowboys to a 3-2 win over the Oklahoma City Baseball Club Tuesday night at Constellation Field. Oklahoma City (20-14) took the game's first lead in the second inning with a RBI groundout by Kody Hoese. Drew Avans led off the third inning with a triple and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Miguel Vargas to extend the lead to 2-0. Sugar Land (23-11) tied the game in the sixth inning when Pedro León hit a two-run homer. OKC had a golden opportunity to regain the lead in the ninth inning, loading the bases with none out, but was unable to score. The Space Cowboys had the bases loaded with one out in the bottom of the 10th inning when Julks hit a fly ball to deep right field that resulted in a walk-off sacrifice fly.

Of Note:

-Oklahoma City played extra innings for the second time in three games and dropped to 1-2 in extra-inning games this season. It was also the team's seventh one-run loss of the season, as half of their losses have been by one run...Of OKC's 34 total games this season, eight have been decided in a final at-bat, and Tuesday was an opponent's fifth last at-bat win of the season.

-Drew Avans went 2-for-4 with a triple, walk and run scored. Avans led off the third inning with a triple - the 23rd of his Oklahoma City career, giving him sole possession of the OKC career triples record during the Bricktown era (since 1998)...Tuesday marked Avans' fourth multi-hit outing in his last six games.

-Starting pitcher Dinelson Lamet completed his second consecutive outing with five scoreless innings. He allowed two hits and issued a season-high four walks to go along with two strikeouts. Lamet held Sugar Land 0-for-7 with runners on base, including 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position.

-The Oklahoma City pitching staff allowed three or fewer earned runs for a seventh consecutive game, as OKC has allowed 20 total runs during that stretch. However, the team's season-best streak of six games without allowing a home run came to an end.

-Hunter Feduccia reached base four times, going 2-for-2 with a single, double and two walks. He also picked up his first stolen base of the season.

Next Up : Oklahoma City and Sugar Land retake the field at 11:05 a.m. Wednesday. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

