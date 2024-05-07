Julks' Sac Fly Wins It in 10 for Space Cowboys

SUGAR LAND, TX - In their first game at home since April 21, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (23-11) collected a 3-2 walk-off win in 10 innings over the Oklahoma City Baseball Club (20-14) on Tuesday night at Constellation Field. [?Folder icon] Highlights of tonight's game can be found here.

The Space Cowboys fell behind in the second inning, when RHP Ryan Gusto put runners on first and second, and a double steal moved them to second and third. An RBI groundout from Kody Hoese scored Kevin Padlo from third base to give OKC a 1-0 advantage. In the next inning, Oklahoma City tacked on another when a sacrifice fly to score Drew Avans, who got on base with a triple.

RHP Conner Greene held it down for the Space Cowboys, relieving Gusto with the bases loaded in the fourth and one out before inducing a 4-6-3 double play to end the frame and keep the game within in reach. Greene pitched 2.0 more innings, only giving up one hit before RHP Cole McDonald took over for him in the sixth, hurling a scoreless frame for the Space Cowboys.

Sugar Land was blanked until the bottom of the sixth, when Jesús Bastidas knocked a base-hit through the left side to bring Pedro León to the plate. León took the third pitch he saw from RHP Connor Brogdon (BS,1) and sent it over the left field fence for a two-run bomb to tie the game up at two apiece.

Oklahoma City threatened in the top of the ninth, juicing the bases with no outs against RHP Luis Contreras. RHP Wander Suero came in and got a ground out, a strikeout, and a fly out to escape the jam and keep the score tied. RHP Logan VanWey (W, 4-1) came in the tenth and got two strikeouts and also caught the automatic runner trying to steal third base to end the threat.

In the bottom of the tenth, Sugar Land filled up the bases on an intentional walk to Bastidas and a walk to León, bringing up Corey Julks. Julks worked a 2-2 count before launching a ball to right field that was caught but allowed David Hensley to tag up from third and deliver the winning run, giving Sugar Land a 3-2 victory. It is the second walk-off of the season for the Space Cowboys.

The Space Cowboys play game two against the Oklahoma City Baseball Club Wednesday morning for Baseball in Education Day. RHP Blair Henley (1-1, 4.74) will take the mound opposite of RHP Elieser Hernández for a 11:05 am CT first pitch. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV or Bally Live.

