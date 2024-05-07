Del Castillo and Chaparro Stay Hot, Aces Top Rainiers in 6-4 Victory
May 7, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
Reno, Nev. - Powered by seven extra-base hits, the Reno Aces (16-18) secured a 6-4 victory over the Tacoma Rainiers (19-15), the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, on Tuesday at Greater Nevada Field.
Adrian Del Castillo and Andres Chaparro continued to swing hot bats. Del Castillo went 2-for-5 with an RBI, launching his sixth home run of the campaign off Casey Lawrence in the third inning. Chaparro collected three hits in four at-bats, including a line drive double off the left-field wall. So far in May, the 24-year-old has been on fire, going 11-for-22 (.500) with five extra-base hits (one home run), six RBI, and five walks in seven games.
Sergio Alcantara and Tristin English were busy at the plate. Alcantara tallied two doubles and drove in two runs. The switch-hitter now owns a .242/.393/.772 slash line with seven extra-base hits and nine RBI in 22 games this season. English went 2-for-4 with a double and a triple with an RBI, boosting his season stats to .283/.328/.451.
Chris Ellis earned the win on Tuesday, limiting Tacoma to two runs on four hits and three walks through 5.0 innings, he punched out three. With the win, the 31-year-old advances to 1-2 and has lowered his ERA from a 7.36 to a 5.84. His next appearance is scheduled for Sunday's series finale against the Rainiers.
Christian Montes De Oca entered the game in the eighth inning to seal the victory for Reno, working for 1.2 innings and securing the save after allowing two hits and striking out two.
The Aces will aim to maintain their momentum in Wednesday's matchup against the Tacoma Rainiers, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. PT.
Aces Notables
Adrian Del Castillo: 2-for-5, 1 R, 1 HR, 1 RBI
Andres Chaparro: 3-for-4, 2 R, 1 2B
Tristin English: 2-for-4, 2 R, 1 2B, 1 3B, 1 RBI
Sergio Alcantara: 2-for-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI
Chris Ellis: W (1), 5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R/ 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K
Christian Montes De Oca: S (4), 1.2 IP, 0 R/ 0 ER, 2 K
