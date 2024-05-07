Albuquerque Falls to El Paso, 15-5

May 7, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso, TX - The Chihuahuas plated all 15 of their runs over the first six innings while the Isotopes went 3-for-13 with runners in scoring position to drop the series opener to El Paso, 15-5, Tuesday night at Southwest University Park.

Topes Scope: -Albuquerque has lost eight-straight series openers dating back to the final set of 2023 vs. Oklahoma City-the longest such streak in franchise history (previous: seven, June 4-30, 2016).

-The Isotopes allowed three first-inning runs tonight and yielded 14 over their last seven games. For the year, the club has surrendered 37 first-inning tallies, the most in Triple-A.

-Albuquerque permitted 19 hits on the night, tied for the most in a contest this year (also: April 23 vs. Oklahoma City).

-El Paso's Tim Locastro tallied five hits, the second opposing player to record five knocks in a game this season and second Chihuahua to do so (Brett Sullivan, March 29 vs. El Paso).

-The Isotopes allowed double-digit runs for the 13th time this year, including in three of their last four. The 15 runs yielded are the sixth-most surrendered in 2024.

-Albuquerque lost by 10 runs for the second-straight game and the fifth time the club has lost by double-digits this season. The 10-run loss is tied for the fourth-largest margin of defeat this year.

-The Isotopes pitching staff issued more walks (nine) than strikeouts (two) for the seventh time this year and second-straight (last: May 5 vs. Round Rock, eight walks, six strikeouts).

-Tyler Danish allowed seven runs, six earned, over 2.1 frames and walked six. The six free passes are tied with the most by an Isotopes starter this year (also: Danish, April 25 vs. Oklahoma City).

-Albuquerque pitching fanned just two batters on the night, the fewest since also striking out two June 29, 2023 vs. El Paso.

-The Isotopes offense ended its three-game streak of scoring one run or fewer with the five runs plated.

-At the dish Albuquerque tied a season-high with eight walks (four times, last: April 28 vs. Oklahoma City).

-Over the Isotopes last six losses, Albuquerque is a combined 7-for-46 (.152) with runners in scoring position.

-Albuquerque has committed an error in six-straight games. Tonight was their 11th game with multiple miscues. Lavigne's nine errors are tied for the most in Triple-A (also: Orelvis Martinez, Buffalo).

-Grant Lavigne belted his fifth homer of the season, a two-run shot that traveled 438. ft., and also established season highs with three hits (double and single) and three RBI. It's his second homer in his last seven contests. The three hits are the most in a game since Aug. 5, 2023, with Double-A Hartford.

-Julio Carreras registered his fourth multi-hit game of the season and his first since April 23 vs. Oklahoma City. He also has a modest three-game hitting streak (4x13).

-Coco Montes tallied a single and has a hit in nine of his last 11 contests. Slashing .356/.442/.622 with two doubles, two triples, two homers and five RBI during stretch. Drew a walk in the third frame, his first free pass in four contests, his longest stretch without a walk this season.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Chihuahuas meet for game two of the series tomorrow at 11:05 am from Southwest University Park. The Isotopes are expected to send Peyton Battenfield to the hill while El Paso is scheduled to start Daniel Camarena.

