Sugar Land Returns After Two-Week Road Trip to Take on Oklahoma City

May 7, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - After spending the last two weeks on the road, the Space Cowboys are back at Constellation Field to take on the Oklahoma City Baseball Club, the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, for the first time in 2024.

Record:

Sugar Land: 22-11, best record in Pacific Coast League

Oklahoma City: 20-13, two games back of Sugar Land

Projected Pitching Matchups:

Tuesday - RHP Dinelson Lamet (2-1, 5.14) vs. RHP Ryan Gusto (0-1, 8.18)

Wednesday - RHP Elieser Hernández (3-1, 3.13) vs. RHP Blair Henley (1-1, 4.74)

Thursday - RHP Ben Casparius (NR) vs. RHP Misael Tamarez (3-1, 5.34)

Friday - RHP Eduardo Salazar (1-2, 5.65) vs. RHP AJ Blubaugh (2-0, 4.43)

Saturday - RHP Landon Knack (1-1, 3.48) vs. LHP Colton Gordon (0-0, 8.53)

Sunday - TBA vs. RHP Ryan Gusto

Prospecting (Organizational ranking per MLB Pipeline):

Sugar Land - RHP AJ Blubaugh (#8), LHP Colton Gordon (#10), RHP Rhett Kouba (#14), INF Will Wagner (#15) and OF Pedro León (#27)

Oklahoma City - RHP Landon Knack (#13), INF Trey Sweeney (#21), INF/OF Austin Gauthier (#25)

From the Audio Archives:

Luis Contreras on his return from the IL, why he wanted to be part of the Astros organization and his former roommate Tyler Black debuting with the Brewers.

OF Cooper Hummel on his go-ahead hit late, getting to play for his childhood team and his goal of enjoying every day.

OF Quincy Hamilton discusses his multi-homer game, playing close to home and how he handled going down to Double-A before returning to Sugar Land.

Who's Hot for Sugar Land:

THE OFFENSE IN GENERAL:

Entering Tuesday, the Space Cowboys lead Minor League Baseball in runs scored with 244 runs in 33 games, averaging 7.4 runs per contest. Sugar Land is also second in Minor League Baseball in home runs, trailing only the Norfolk Tides, and they led baseball (Major and Minor Leagues) in walks with 191. Their .860 OPS is the second highest in Minor League Baseball as well, and Sugar Land has authored 12 come-from-behind victories this year.

OF Pedro León

Enter Tuesday, León is slashing .308/.385/.533/.918 with 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 34 RBI, 24 runs scored and 11 stolen bases in 14 attempts. He is currently riding an 11-game hitting streak and has hit safely in 25 of 28 games that he has played in this season. The 25-year-old is currently tied for second in Minor League Baseball in RBI and tied for 10th in hits (37).

OF Corey Julks

In 28 games this year, Julks is hitting .284 with a .372 on-base percentage, banging seven doubles and five home runs while recording 14 RBI and 26 runs scored. Julks is currently on a nine-game hitting streak and a 20-game on-base streak, hitting .341 with a .409 on-base percentage during his on-base streak.

INF Shay Whitcomb

The 2023 Joe Baumann Award winner has started to mash the ball lately, recording at least one extra-base hit in five consecutive games. Whitcomb has also kept his contact up this year, batting .278 to go along with his .841 OPS, knocking eight doubles and five home runs while recording 28 RBI. His 28 RBI are tied for 12th in Minor League Baseball after being one of ten players to record 100+ RBI in 2023. Whitcomb is also riding a 21-game on-base streak, slashing .289/.362/.518/.880 in that span, and he has also hit safely in seven straight games.

LHP Bryan King

Acquired in the Minor League phase of the Rule 5 Draft in 2022 from the Cubs, King did not pitch in 2023 but is off to an excellent start in 2024. The southpaw is 1-0 with a 2.19 ERA in 12 relief appearances, giving up just three earned runs in 12.1 innings with four walks and 16 strikeouts. King also has five holds this season, tied for the third-most in the Pacific Coast League. He has made 10 of his 12 appearances without allowing a run, including nine straight from April 4 through May 2.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.