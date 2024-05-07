Round Rock Takes Down Las Vegas 6-4 on Education Day

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (18-15) defeated the Las Vegas Aviators (16-18) on Tuesday afternoon's Education Day by a final score of 6-4 at Dell Diamond .

Round Rock reliever LHP Antoine Kelly (1-0, 1.93) took the win after throwing 1.0 shutout inning that did not see a hit. Kelly walked one batter and struck out two. Las Vegas reliever RHP Zach Jackson (2-2, 8.18) went home with the loss after a 1.0-inning performance that saw two runs, one hit, two walks and two strikeouts. E-Train RHP Jesus Tinoco earned his first save of the season after allowing one run and recording two punchouts in 2.0 innings of relief.

Along the Train Tracks:

The Express got the action going in the bottom of the first inning. CF Derek Hill hit a leadoff triple and was driven home on a double from LF Dustin Harris before Harris scored on a Blaine Crim groundout to make it 2-0.

Aviators CF Daz Cameron hit a solo home run in the third inning to cut the lead in half. In the fifth, Las Vegas took a 3-2 lead with back-to-back bases-loaded walks from 1B Ryan Noda and C Tyler Soderstrom .

Round Rock tied the game at three apiece in the bottom of the fifth as 2B Jax Biggers scored thanks to a sacrifice fly from Hill.

The E-Train broke the tie with two runs in the seventh inning. 3B Alex De Goti worked a one-out walk, moved to second on an Aviators error and third on a wild pitch. Hill joined De Goti on base with a walk of his own then stole second before both runners scored on the second error of the frame.

Both teams put a run across home plate in the eighth. Las Vegas 3B Drew Lugbauer knocked a double then scored on a single from RF Hoy Park . In the home half, Round Rock DH Jantzen Witte blasted a solo home run to push the Express ahead 6-4, a score which held to be final.

E-Train Excerpts:

Round Rock LF Dustin Harris led the way offensively, going 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and one run scored.

E-Train RHP Aidan Anderson made his first start since July 30, 2023 against Wichita when pitching for Double-A Frisco. Anderson threw 3.0 innings and allowed just one run and two hits while tallying one strikeout.

Next up: Round Rock and Las Vegas meet for game two on Wednesday, with first pitch at Dell Diamond set for 7:05 p.m. CT . Aviators LHP Jack O'Loughlin (0-2, 7.15) is slated to start up against an Express pitcher to be announced.

