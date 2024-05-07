Tacoma's Comeback Attempt Falls Short

RENO, NV - The Tacoma Rainiers (19-15) dropped their third straight series opener to the Reno Aces (16-18) by a score of 6-4, Tuesday at Greater Nevada Field.

Reno used six extra-base hits over the first three innings to take a 5-0 lead. RBI doubles from Jose Herrera and Sergio Alcantara started the scoring, making it 2-0 in the second inning.

The Aces extended their lead with three runs in the third on a solo home run from Adrian Del Castillo, an RBI triple from Tristin English and another RBI double from Alcantara.

Tacoma answered in the fourth on a solo home run from Brian Anderson and an RBI triple from Isiah Gilliam to make it 5-2. Reno pushed a sixth run across in the fifth, moving their lead back to four.

The Rainiers got the tying run to the plate in the seventh, loading the bases with just one out, but back-to-back strikeouts ended the threat. They cut their deficit in half on a two-run double from Blake Hunt in the eighth, making it 6-4.

Tacoma threatened again in the ninth, getting the tying run to first base with two outs, but unfortunately, the comeback attempt ended there. Christian Montes De Oca recorded the final five outs without allowing a run to earn his fourth save of the season.

POSTGAME NOTES: The top three hitters in Tacoma's lineup went a combined 0-for-10 with five walks and two strikeouts. Today's loss marked Tacoma's third straight loss in series-openers. They are now 3-4 in the first game of a series this season. Reno recorded five doubles and seven total extra-base hits today, the most doubles any opponent has had in a single game this year against the Rainiers. The previous high was three doubles in a game done seven times, most recently by El Paso on April 24.

Tacoma and Reno continue their series at Greater Nevada Field tomorrow night, with first pitch of game two set for 6:05 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma .

