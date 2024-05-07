Aviators Outfielder Daz Cameron Named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week

May 7, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, today announced that outfielder Daz Cameron was named the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week (April 29 - May 5). Cameron is the first Aviators player to receive the PCL Player of the Week in 2024!

The outfielder appeared in seven games against Reno at Las Vegas Ballpark (April 30 - May 5) and batted .591 (13-for-22) with five doubles, triple, home run, five walks, two stolen bases and 10 RBI. He recorded four straight multiple-hit games against the Aces: 4-for-5, double, HR, 3 RBI, two runs scored (May 2); 2-for-4, double, triple, walk, 4 RBI, run scored (May 3); 2-for-4, double, walk, 2 RBI, two runs scored (May 4); 3-for-4, two doubles, stolen base, RBI, run scored (May 5).

On the season, he has appeared in 30 games and is batting .303 (30-for-99) with a team-best 11 doubles, triple, three home runs, 18 RBI and seven stolen bases (tied for team lead). He also leads the Aviators with 21 runs scored and nine multiple-hit games.

Cameron has played professionally for 10 seasons in the Houston, Detroit, Baltimore and Oakland organizations. He has played in parts of three Major League seasons with Detroit (2020-22). He made his Major League debut vs. Milwaukee on September 9, 2020 and recorded his first ML hit and RBI vs. Chicago White Sox on September 11, 2020. He also recorded his first ML home run vs. White Sox off RH Liam Hendriks on June 11, 2021.

The Aviators, 16-17, will embark on a Texas six-game road against the Round Rock Express, Triple-Affiliate of the 2023 World Series Champions Texas Rangers, from Tuesday-Sunday, May 7-12.

Pacific Coast League Stories from May 7, 2024

