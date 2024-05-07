Aviators Osvaldo Bido Named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week

May 7, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, today announced that Osvaldo Bido was named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week (April 29 - May 5). Bido is the first Aviators player to receive the PCL Pitcher of the Week in 2024!

The right-hander defeated Reno on Thursday, May 2 at Las Vegas Ballpark (Aviators, 8-0). He pitched a season-high 7.0 scoreless innings and allowed two hits, walked one and struck out eight batters on 90 pitches (61 strikes). Over his last two starts, 2-0 record, (April 26 at Sacramento), Bido has not allowed a run in 12.1 innings and has allowed just five hits and has struck out 15 batters.

On the season, he is tied for second in the PCL with four victories (4-1 record) with a 2.59 ERA (ranks 4th/PCL). He has allowed 26 hits and has struck out 39 batters (ranks T-2nd/PCL) in 31.1 innings pitched.

Bido has played professionally for seven seasons in the Pittsburgh and Oakland organizations (2017 - present). He signed with Oakland as a free agent on November 21, 2023. He made his Major League debut with Pittsburgh vs. Chicago Cubs on June 14, 2023. He recorded his first Major League victory vs. Arizona on July 9, 2023. He has appeared in 16 career Major League games (started nine) and has posted a 2-5 record with a 5.86 ERA and struck out 48 batters in 50.2 innings pitched.

The Aviators, 16-17, will embark on a Texas six-game road against the Round Rock Express, Triple-Affiliate of the 2023 World Series Champions Texas Rangers, from Tuesday-Sunday, May 7-12.

