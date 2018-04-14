Saturday's Bisons Game against Indianapolis Postponed

The Buffalo Bisons have announced that their schedule game against the Indianapolis Indians on Saturday, April 14 at Coca-Cola Field has been postponed due to rain and cold temperatures.

The teams will make up today's game as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Sunday, April 15 with first pitch of the first of two seven-inning contests scheduled at 12:05 p.m. (gates open at 11:30 a.m.). Please note, this is new start time from the originally scheduled contest on April 15.

Fans holding tickets to Saturday's game can exchange them for a comparable ticket to any future 2018 Bisons game (excluding July 3rd). All ticket exchanges must be made at the Coca-Cola Field Box Office. Please note that these exchanges do not have to be made on Saturday, April 14. Fans with tickets can exchange them throughout the remainder of the 2018 season.

