Toledo Scores Four Unearned Runs to Top PawSox

TOLEDO, Ohio - On a cold, wet night, the Toledo Mud Hens mustered four unearned runs and defeated the Pawtucket Red Sox, 4-0, on Saturday at Fifth Third Field.

With temperatures in the 30s and raindrops and mist falling, the PawSox (3-5) committed five errors - some with asterisks in 20-point font beside them given the conditions - that allowed for enough Toledo offense. A Pawtucket throwing error paved the way for three Toledo runs in the first inning. Two more miscues in the seventh secured a 4-0 win for the Mud Hens (6-3) in the third meeting of the four-game set.

A quartet of Pawtucket pitchers combined to strike out 14 and walk only two, but the PawSox were limited to just three hits - two of which belonged to first baseman Sam Travis. The Orland Park, Illinois, native has four hits over his last games.

Pawtucket starter Jalen Beeks (L, 0-1) struck out eight over four innings in which he allowed three runs (all unearned). The 24-year old left-hander from Arkansas has now punched out 16 in eight innings across his two starts to begin the season. Reliever Brandon Workman then cruised through the fifth and sixth innings, fanning two and only facing one above the minimum (on a PawSox error). Fellow right-hander Ty Buttrey struck out the side in the seventh, and southpaw Josh Smith collected a strikeout and a double-play ball in a harmless eighth inning.

Toledo starter A.J. Ladwig (W, 2-0) only allowed three baserunners to reach in 6.2 innings, yielding just a fourth-inning single to Travis and walking a pair, the last of which ended his evening.

Beeks committed a throwing error on a bunt to begin the bottom of the first, and Toledo capitalized with a trio of unearned runs - the first on a sacrifice fly to center from cleanup man Jim Adduci and the second on an RBI single to center from left fielder Mikie Mahtook. Beeks then picked up a second strikeout in the inning for what would've been the third out, but a dropped third strike loaded the bases. Toledo then worked a bases-loaded walk to make it 3-0.

Pawtucket stirred to life in the top of the seventh inning, placing two aboard on a walk and a single with two outs for designated hitter Jeremy Barfield, who homered the previous two days. Toledo reliever Johnny Barbato, however, induced a flyout to end the threat.

With the wet conditions persisting in the bottom of the seventh, Toledo leadoff man Ronny Rodriguez reached on a throwing error, stole second, stole third and jogged home when another throw sailed into the outfield due to the conditions.

The PawSox conclude their four-game series with Toledo on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. Pawtucket right-hander William Cuevas (1-0, 0.00 ERA) is scheduled to oppose Mud Hens righty Warwick Saupold (0-0, 7.71). Radio coverage on WHJJ (920 AM and 104.7 FM) and throughout the PawSox Radio Network begins with the pre-game show at 1:35 p.m.

