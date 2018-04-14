Indianapolis' Saturday Contest Postponed in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Indianapolis Indians' game scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Saturday afternoon in Buffalo has been postponed due to rain and cold conditions. The Tribe and Bisons will play a doubleheader on Sunday, April 15, with the first game scheduled for 12:05 p.m at Coca-Cola Field.

Both games on Sunday will be seven innings with a 30-minute intermission between both contests.

Right-hander Austin Coley (0-1, 81.00) gets the nod for the Tribe in the first game, opposite Bisons righty Joe Biagini (0-0, 0.00). Starters for the series finale have not yet been determined.

