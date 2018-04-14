Durham Claps Back against the Clippers to Even Series

After the Bulls and Clippers combined for just five hits in yesterday's home opener, the bats came alive on day two in Columbus.

Durham's offense overwhelmed the Clippers early and never looked back, taking the game 12-3.

The Bulls hopped on Clippers' starter Stephen Fife (0-1) in the first inning with consecutive singles from Kean Wong, Willy Adames and Jake Bauers to score Wong, to start the evening up 1-0.

The Clippers rebounded with runs in the first and second on Francisco Mejia and Greg Allen RBI singles, respectively, to take a 2-1 lead.

From then on, it was all Durham. In the third, Wong drove in centerfielder Micah Johnson with a double and then scored on an error by Columbus left fielder Richie Shaffer on an Adames line drive.

Former Clipper Adam Moore punished his old mates with a two-run double off Fife in the fourth to take a 5-2 lead.

Fife's day would be done after five innings that saw him surrender five runs, four earned, on seven hits while walking one and punching out four.

The Bulls all but said goodnight in the seventh, plating seven runs, highlighted by a three-run home run from designated hitter Jeremy Hazelbaker and a two-run moon shot by left fielder Joe McCarthy to make it 12-3.

Durham starter Jose Mujica (1-1) earned his first win of the year, tossing five innings and surrendering two runs, one of which was earned. He allowed four hits, walked one and struck out eight.

Despite all the offense, the strikeout reigned supreme, as the teams combined for 26 whiffs.

The Clippers and Bulls will be right back at it tomorrow night at Huntington Park for game three. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

