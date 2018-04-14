Strong First Inning Propels Hens to Win over Red Sox

Righty A.J. Ladwig was strong in his second start of the season as the Mud Hens (6-3) topped the Pawtucket Red Sox (3-5) by a score of 3-0 on Saturday night at Fifth Third Field.

Ladwig (2-0) toed the rubber for the home team, going 6 2/3 strong innings, allowing no runs on one hit while striking out four. His ERA now sits at 0.77 on the season. Johnny Barbato took over for Ladwig in the seventh, stranding two Pawtucket baserunners. Barbato pitched a strong eighth, allowing for Mark Montogomery to close the game out.

Lefty Jalen Beeks got the start for Pawtucket, going four innings and allowing three runs on four hits.

Toledo struck early in the first inning, sending each batter to the plate. The inning began with an error on Beeks and a stolen base from 3B Ronny Rodriguez. Second baseman Dawel Lugo notched his ninth straight game with a hit, sending Rodriguez to third on a single. An RBI sac fly from DH Jim Adduci gave the home team the early lead. The bats stayed hot when LF Mikie Mahtook recorded his first hit as a Mud Hen, singling home Lugo. A bases loaded walk to C Greyson Greiner plated DH Chad Huffman, making the score after the first inning 3-0 in favor of Toledo.

Toledo carried their three run lead into the seventh inning, where a Pawtucket error and stolen base landed Rodriguez on second with no outs. Following a strikeout from CF Mike Gerber, a fifth Pawtucket error and another stolen base from Rodriguez gave Toledo their fourth run of the game.

The Hens finish their series with the Red Sox on Sunday afternoon at Fifth Third Field at 2:05 p.m.

