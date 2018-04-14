Slegers Pitches Wings to Third Straight Victory

Aaron Slegers faced one batter over the minimum in 6.0 innings and the Red Wings held off a 9th inning rally as Rochester beat the Gwinnett Stripers 4-2 Saturday night at Coolray Field. The Wings have now won three games in a row to begin this seven-game road trip.

Slegers (1-0) surrendered three hits and did not walk a batter while striking out five. Leadoff singles were erased after Ronald Acuna, Jr. was caught stealing in the 1st inning and a double play in the 3rd.

The Red Wings (3-3) did not have a hit through the first five innings against Stripers (2-6) starter Matt Wisler (0-1). The only baserunner was a one-out walk in the 1st inning to Ryan LaMarre, who joined the Wings earlier in the day after being optioned from Minnesota.

Gregorio Petit ended Wisler's no-hit bid with a one-out triple in the 6th. He would score on a sacrifice fly by Nick Buss to open the scoring. Brock Stassi made it 2-0 with his first home run of the season and just the second by Rochester in six games to begin the season.

Slegers was at just 69 pitches when he was lifted prior to the 7th inning in favor of Adalberto Mejia who was headed to Minneapolis to pitch for the Twins on Friday prior to their game being postponed.

Buss and LaMarre would add RBI singles in the 8th to extend the lead to 4-0.

Gwinnett would not go quietly in the 9th as a leadoff walk, an error and a bloop single brought the tying run to the plate with nobody out. Matt Magill took over for Mejia with the Red Wings leading 4-1 and after a fly out and a strikeout, Dustin Peterson made it 4-2 with an RBI single. Pinch-hitter Jaff Decker, who took the loss in relief on Thursday night, popped up to end the game.

Buss drove in two runs while LaMarre and Petit both had two hits. Petit also scored twice in the win. Magill registered the first save of the season for the Wings.

