LHV Game Notes 4-14
April 14, 2018 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
The IronPigs (4-3) play Game 3 of a four-game series against the Louisville Bats (3-5) at Coca-Cola Park... With a 9-5 victory last night, the Pigs have won three-consecutive games for the first time this season. Lehigh Valley has also won six-straight contests against Louisville in Allentown dating back to last season -- out-scoring Louisville, 61-14, in the span... The Bats -- Cincinnati's top affiliate -- have dropped back-to-back affairs to start 0-2 on their seven-game, North Division road trip.
LHP Cole Irvin (0-0, 3.60) will start for LHV against RHP Domingo Tapia (0-0, 0.00).
Tonight is Rhys Hoskins Bronze Statue Giveaway Night, presented by Giant Food Stores... First-pitch is at 6:35 p.m.
