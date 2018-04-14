LHV Game Notes 4-14

April 14, 2018 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release





The IronPigs (4-3) play Game 3 of a four-game series against the Louisville Bats (3-5) at Coca-Cola Park... With a 9-5 victory last night, the Pigs have won three-consecutive games for the first time this season. Lehigh Valley has also won six-straight contests against Louisville in Allentown dating back to last season -- out-scoring Louisville, 61-14, in the span... The Bats -- Cincinnati's top affiliate -- have dropped back-to-back affairs to start 0-2 on their seven-game, North Division road trip.

LHP Cole Irvin (0-0, 3.60) will start for LHV against RHP Domingo Tapia (0-0, 0.00).

Tonight is Rhys Hoskins Bronze Statue Giveaway Night, presented by Giant Food Stores... First-pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 14, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.