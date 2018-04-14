Irvin Back on the Mound After 10K Pigs Debut

April 14, 2018





The Lehigh Valley IronPigs and Louisville Bats continue their four-game set at 6:35 p.m. tonight at Coca-Cola Park. With a win the Pigs will take their first series of the year.

Cole Irvin is coming off a stellar Triple-A debut where he struck out 10 in five innings of work. He will make his Coca-Cola Park debut against Louisville's Domingo Tapia, who is making his first start of the year. Tonight's starting pitching matchup is presented by Allentown Family Foot Care, which provides the latest in medical and surgical treatments of the entire foot and ankle. Learn more at affc.com.

A 2017 FSL All-Star, Irvin was promoted to Reading last year and made the jump to Triple-A to open this year. The 24-year-old was stellar in his debut vs. Scranton-Wilkes/Barre but is still on the hunt for his first victory as an IronPig. The former fifth round pick out of Oregon had 14 wins last season between Clearwater and Reading.

Tapia, a 6-foot-3, 250 pound, 26-year-old righty who was signed by to a minor league contract by Cincinnati in November of 2016. He was originally signed by the New York Mets as an undrafted free agent in 2009. Tapia made his Triple-A debut against the Pigs on last June but did not earn a decision. It is his only career Triple-A start and he went 4 innings, allowing three runs in an 8-5 Bats victory in Louisville.

LAST NIGHT: For the second straight evening, the IronPigs' bats came to life at Coca-Cola Park. Dylan Cozens had two home runs and three RBIs in a 9-5 victory. Tom Eshelman (1-1) earned his first win of the season tossing 6.2 innings and striking out a Triple-A-high eight Bats.

Cozens had one of his best days as an IronPig, kick-started when he lined his first home run of the season in the bottom of the first inning off starter Jose Lopez (0-2) after Louisville had taken a 2-0 lead. The Pigs were limited to just that one hit until the fourth inning when Cozens ignited the Pigs' rally. A one-out single started string of five consecutive hits that gave the Pigs the lead. Already with an RBI and two runs scored, Cozens blasted a mammoth home run to right field; a two-run shot that left the stadium in right field. Cozens also swiped a bag and had an outfield assist.

The Pigs had struggled with runners in scoring position to start the season but have turned it on in two games at Coca-Cola Park. Since coming home, the Pigs are 11-23 with RISP while the pitching staff has not allowed a hit with RISP to Louisville (0 of 15)

TONIGHT AT COCA-COLA PARK: The annual Miracle League game kicks off today's festivities shortly after the gates open at 5 p.m. The team will don special Miracle League-themed jerseys for tonight's jersey auction (presented by Majestic/Fanatics) with proceeds benefiting the Miracle Leagues of Northampton and Lehigh Counties. The first 3,000 adults 18-and-older through the gates will receive a special Rhys Hoskins bronze statue presented by Giant Food Stores. The statue features Hoskins holding a sign commemorating his International League MVP season with the IronPigs.

The 2018 Season is the IronPigs' 11th season at Coca-Cola Park and 11th as the top affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. Fans can get closer to the team than ever before with a Bacon, USA membership -- a year-round IronPigs experience pass featuring numerous amenities such as savings on parking at games and at the Majestic Clubhouse Store at Coca-Cola Park, on-field VIP access to watch batting practice, access to the annual holiday party, and more. For more information, visit ironpigsbaseball.com or call (610) 841-PIGS (7447).

The 2018 IronPigs baseball season is presented by Capital BlueCross

